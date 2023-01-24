Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
A healthy mind: How exercise can improve your mental wellness
As Toronto experiences a particularly gloomy January, many may be wondering what they can do to give their mental wellness a boost. Catherine Sabiston, a professor in the University of Toronto's Faculty of Kinesiology & Physical Education (KPE), says physical exercise is one potentially important strategy. "If people can engage...
MedicalXpress
Does practicing gratitude help us to be less stressed?
Researchers from Irish universities have carried out a study with 68 adults and found that gratitude has a unique stress-buffering effect on both reactions to and recovery from acute psychological stress. This effect can contribute to the improvement of cardiovascular health. Knowing that stress affects human beings and has an...
MedicalXpress
Cancer cells may shrink or super-size to survive
Cancer cells can shrink or super-size themselves to survive drug treatment or other challenges within their environment, researchers have discovered. Scientists at The Institute of Cancer Research, London, combined biochemical profiling technologies with mathematical analyses to reveal how genetic changes lead to differences in the size of cancer cells—and how these changes could be exploited by new treatments.
MedicalXpress
Fear of public places is common in adults with epilepsy, says study
About 5.1 million people in the U.S. have a history of epilepsy, which causes repeated seizures. According to the Epilepsy Foundation, epilepsy is the fourth most common neurological disorder. While current research has shown an increase in anxiety and depression among people with epilepsy, little is known about this population and agoraphobia, an anxiety disorder that involves the fear of being in a public place or in a situation that might cause panic or embarrassment.
MedicalXpress
New 3D ultrasound may improve accuracy of liver cancer treatment
A simulated study by researchers at Western University and Lawson Health Research Institute has found a new system that uses ultrasound to construct 3D-images could make treatment of liver cancer, using thermal ablation, more accurate. Liver cancer is among the leading causes of cancer death globally. While surgery is one...
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
MedicalXpress
False confidence in blood pressure knowledge can undermine intentions to seek care
The majority of Americans do not know the threshold for normal/healthy blood pressure—yet they are confident that they do, according to a new USC study published this week in the journal Medical Decision Making. Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure (hypertension). In the long...
MedicalXpress
Reducing anesthetics during surgery decreases greenhouse gases without affecting patient care, study shows
Anesthesiologists can play a role in reducing the greenhouse gas emissions that contribute to global warming by decreasing the amount of anesthetic gas provided during procedures without compromising patient care, suggests new research being presented at the American Society of Anesthesiologists' ADVANCE 2023, the Anesthesiology Business Event. Inhaled anesthetics used...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify possible approach to prevent cancer from evolving to resist treatment
A new clinical and preclinical study from UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center identifies the DNA roots of resistance to targeted cancer therapy, providing a possible strategy to address a vexing issue in cancer therapeutics. Results are published online ahead of print in Cancer Discovery. "We are taking a fresh approach...
MedicalXpress
Canada's new drinking guidelines don't consider the social benefits of alcohol, but should they?
This month, the Canadian Centre on Substance Use and Addiction issued revised recommendations for lower-risk alcohol consumption. The new guidelines state that no amount of alcohol is "safe" and that individuals should drink no more than two standard drinks per week in order to minimize their risk for chronic diseases, such as cancer.
MedicalXpress
Studying ADHD from childhood into adulthood and older age
Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a common neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by developmentally inappropriate levels of inattentiveness, hyperactivity, and impulsivity. Symptoms of ADHD often persist into adulthood and psychiatric comorbidities as well as adverse somatic outcomes can emerge across the lifespan. Health outcomes of ADHD in adulthood and old age and the...
MedicalXpress
That pain in your leg could lead to more nagging pain in the future
Winter months offer the opportunity for some athletes to rehab some of those nagging injuries. One injury common among runners and in sports centers is iliotibial band syndrome. The iliotibial band, or IT, is a long, fibrous band of fascia tissue that runs from the outside of your hip down...
MedicalXpress
Nanofiber-hydrogel loaded with stem cells shows success treating severe complication of Crohn's disease
In a new study using a rat model of Crohn's disease, a biodegradable hydrogel composite loaded with stem cells, developed by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers, in a collaborative effort with the Whiting School of Engineering, has shown significant success in treating perianal fistulas (PAF)—one of the many complications of Crohn's disease.
MedicalXpress
New blood test is more accurate in identifying osteoarthritis progression
A new blood test that can identify progression of osteoarthritis in the knee is more accurate than current methods, providing an important tool to advance research and speed discovery of new therapies. The test relies on a biomarker and fills an important void in medical research for a common disease...
MedicalXpress
Video: Uncovering connections between built environment and health
Neighborhood features like greenery and sidewalks offer more than just curb appeal. According to a study by a research team including University of Maryland experts, such aspects of the built environment are associated with health outcomes. In a new video from the National Library of Medicine, epidemiology and biostatistics Associate...
MedicalXpress
Exploring the positive aspects of caring for relatives at home
Fatigue, stress, scarcely any free time or feeling unappreciated: Those caring at home for relatives suffering from conditions such as dementia often feel overwhelmed or under great mental strain. For the first time in Germany, a team of researchers from Universitätsklinikum and FAU have now documented the positive aspects linked to caring for someone at home in a recent study.
MedicalXpress
Researchers find immune response to COVID strengthens over time
Immunity from COVID-19 appears to gather strength with more time between vaccination and infection, a new laboratory study from researchers at Oregon Health & Science University suggests. The findings carry implications for vaccine recommendations as the pandemic transitions to an endemic state. Researchers measured the antibody response in blood samples...
MedicalXpress
Researchers develop MRI definition for knee osteoarthritis (OA)
Knee osteoarthritis (OA) also known as degenerative joint disease of the knee is typically the result of progressive loss of cartilage and low grade inflammation. This common condition impacts approximately 500 million adults worldwide and is a leading cause of pain and disability. Despite this tremendous public health burden, there are no effective approved treatments that can prevent worsening or progression of OA and x-rays, the most common tool used to diagnose the condition, don't easily pick it up.
MedicalXpress
Study sheds new light on the origins of sound-evoked activity in the mouse visual cortex
Recent studies have found that brain regions previously thought to only process a specific type of sensory stimuli, such as the visual cortex, can also be affected by other sensory stimuli. This might suggest that these brain regions are in fact multi-sensory, meaning that they can process different sensory stimuli.
MedicalXpress
Blood sugar monitoring devices pose wearability and use problems for older adults with diabetes and caregivers
A study conducted by Regenstrief Institute research scientists to examine the use, by older adults with type 1 or type 2 diabetes, of continuous glucose monitors and other wearable devices to assess and manage low blood sugar, has found that these tools pose both wearability and use problems for patients and their caregivers.
