GHz burst mode femtosecond laser pulses can create unique two-dimensional periodic surface nanostructures

Phys.org
Particle accelerator experiment creates an exotic, highly unstable particle and measures its mass
The standard model of particle physics tells us that most particles we observe are made up of combinations of just six types of fundamental entities called quarks. However, there are still many mysteries, one of which is an exotic, but very short-lived, Lambda resonance known as Λ(1405). For a long time, it was thought to be a particular excited state of three quarks—up, down, and strange—and understanding its internal structure may help us learn more about the extremely dense matter that exists in neutron stars.
Phys.org
Researchers find ways to improve the storage time of quantum information in a spin rich material
An international team of scientists have demonstrated a leap in preserving the quantum coherence of quantum dot spin qubits as part of the global push for practical quantum networks and quantum computers. These technologies will be transformative to a broad range of industries and research efforts: from the security of...
Phys.org
Scientists tweak synthesis of high-entropy carbides for better efficiency
Researchers from Skoltech and Tomsk Polytechnic University have tuned the synthesis of a five-element carbide—a strong, hard-melting compound of carbon and five transition metals—which holds much promise for industrial ceramics and catalysis. The team relied on fundamental theoretical principles, simulations, and machine learning to identify conditions for the...
Phys.org
How T-shaped clusters drive lanthanide separation during liquid-liquid extraction
Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have zoomed in on molecules designed to recover critical materials via liquid-liquid extraction, or LLE—a method used by industry to separate chemically similar elements. The team had previously designed a novel ligand, or collector molecule, to grab select lanthanides from rare-earth mineral solutions.
Phys.org
Development of the first chip-sized titanium-doped sapphire laser
A team of researchers has developed the first chip-scale titanium-doped sapphire laser—a breakthrough with applications ranging from atomic clocks to quantum computing and spectroscopic sensors. The work was led by Hong Tang, the Llewellyn West Jones, Jr. Professor of Electrical Engineering, Applied Physics & Physics. The results are published...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
msn.com
The Incredible Capabilities Of The Air Force's New Hypersonic Bomber, And Why It's So Important
Draper, an engineering non-profit that has played a crucial role in projects like the Polaris A1 missile, Apollo 11 mission, and even COVID infection research, is joining the project to develop the United States' first hypersonic bomber. Dubbed "Project Mayhem," the contract, worth $334 million, was awarded to Leidos to help the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) develop an air-breathing hypersonic system in December 2022.
Ars Technica
Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face
Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Phys.org
Human activity has degraded more than a third of the remaining Amazon rainforest, scientists find
The Amazon rainforest has been degraded by a much greater extent than scientists previously believed with more than a third of remaining forest affected by humans, according to a new study published on January 27 in the journal Science. The paper was led by an international team of 35 scientists...
Phys.org
Thermal fluctuations and oscillation modes found to determine the uptake of bacteria in cells
How and with what effort does a bacterium—or a virus—enter a cell and cause an infection? Researchers from Freiburg have now made an important contribution to answering this question. A team led by physicist Prof. Dr. Alexander Rohrbach and his collaborator Dr. Yareni Ayala was able to show...
Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
Phys.org
Scientists discover evolutionary secret behind different animal life cycles
For more than 100 years, biologists have wondered why animals display different types of life cycles. Some species, like humans and most vertebrates, develop directly into a fully formed yet smaller version of an adult. In contrast, many other animals give rise to beautifully diverse intermediate forms we call larvae, which then metamorphose into the adult.
This turboramjet engine could power the fastest aircraft in the world
Atlanta-based startup Hermeus has developed a hybrid engine that can switch from low-speed turbojet mode to hypersonic ramjet mode during its flight. The company aims to develop the fastest-ever aircraft using its hybrid Chimera engine. With a Mach 3.3 (2,532 miles per hour), Lockheed SR-31 Blackbird is currently the fastest...
Phys.org
Team uses quantum sensors to reveal how Weyl photocurrents flow
Quantum sensors can be used to reveal a surprising new mechanism for converting light into electricity in Weyl semimetals, Boston College (BC) Assistant Professor of Physics Brian Zhou and colleagues report in the journal Nature Physics. A number of modern technologies, such as cameras, fiber optic networks, and solar cells...
Phys.org
Study uncovers widespread unethical practice for assigning authorships to research papers
A recently published survey study of Ph.D. students reveals that an ethically questionable culture for assigning authorships to research papers is widespread within the medical and natural sciences across Europe. Under the hashtag #pleasedontstealmywork, dozens of Danish Ph.D. students shared their experiences last spring concerning powerful researchers who use their...
Phys.org
Low emission energy systems can create water conflict without smart design
A new study published today in Nature Sustainability has found that using hydropower dams to generate low emission energy can cause problems for other economic sectors such as food production unless smart designs are employed. Access to sustainable electricity is required to deliver the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, but more...
Metal alloys may support nuclear fusion energy
Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced that they observed a net gain in nuclear fusion energy for the very first time at the end of 2022. The research is a huge milestone towards fusion energy that can power millions of homes and businesses with a carbon-neutral energy source. However, converting this achievement into a practical nuclear energy source requires innovative technologies to bring fusion-powered society to life.
Phys.org
New study suggests that when forecasting trends, reading a bar chart versus a line graph biases our judgement
A new study suggests that the format in which graphs are presented may be biasing people into being too optimistic or pessimistic about the trends the graphs display. Academics from City, University of London and University College London found that when people made predictions about how a trend would develop over time, they made lower judgements when the trend was presented as a 'bar chart' type graph than when exactly the same data was presented as a line graph or a graph consisting of a set of data points only.
Phys.org
Alien plant species are spreading rapidly in mountainous areas, says new monitoring study
Many mountain ranges contain semi-natural habitats experiencing little human interference. They are home to many animal and plant species, some of them endemic and highly specialized. Mountains have also been largely spared by invasions of alien plant species or neophytes. A new study shows that the pressure of neophytes on...
Ars Technica
Rocket Report: NASA validates new engine design; Chinese firm tests mini Starship
Welcome to Edition 5.23 of the Rocket Report! This has been a really fun week for US rockets: Electron made a smashing debut in a launch from Virginia, Vulcan went vertical in Florida, and Starship passed a key test en route to its first orbital launch. I'm looking forward to more great leaps in launch later this year.
