GHz burst mode femtosecond laser pulses can create unique two-dimensional periodic surface nanostructures

 3 days ago
Phys.org

Particle accelerator experiment creates an exotic, highly unstable particle and measures its mass

The standard model of particle physics tells us that most particles we observe are made up of combinations of just six types of fundamental entities called quarks. However, there are still many mysteries, one of which is an exotic, but very short-lived, Lambda resonance known as Λ(1405). For a long time, it was thought to be a particular excited state of three quarks—up, down, and strange—and understanding its internal structure may help us learn more about the extremely dense matter that exists in neutron stars.
Phys.org

Scientists tweak synthesis of high-entropy carbides for better efficiency

Researchers from Skoltech and Tomsk Polytechnic University have tuned the synthesis of a five-element carbide—a strong, hard-melting compound of carbon and five transition metals—which holds much promise for industrial ceramics and catalysis. The team relied on fundamental theoretical principles, simulations, and machine learning to identify conditions for the...
Phys.org

How T-shaped clusters drive lanthanide separation during liquid-liquid extraction

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory have zoomed in on molecules designed to recover critical materials via liquid-liquid extraction, or LLE—a method used by industry to separate chemically similar elements. The team had previously designed a novel ligand, or collector molecule, to grab select lanthanides from rare-earth mineral solutions.
Phys.org

Development of the first chip-sized titanium-doped sapphire laser

A team of researchers has developed the first chip-scale titanium-doped sapphire laser—a breakthrough with applications ranging from atomic clocks to quantum computing and spectroscopic sensors. The work was led by Hong Tang, the Llewellyn West Jones, Jr. Professor of Electrical Engineering, Applied Physics & Physics. The results are published...
msn.com

The Incredible Capabilities Of The Air Force's New Hypersonic Bomber, And Why It's So Important

Draper, an engineering non-profit that has played a crucial role in projects like the Polaris A1 missile, Apollo 11 mission, and even COVID infection research, is joining the project to develop the United States' first hypersonic bomber. Dubbed "Project Mayhem," the contract, worth $334 million, was awarded to Leidos to help the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) develop an air-breathing hypersonic system in December 2022.
Ars Technica

Researchers look a dinosaur in its remarkably preserved face

Borealopelta markmitchelli found its way back into the sunlight in 2017, millions of years after it had died. This armored dinosaur is so magnificently preserved that we can see what it looked like in life. Almost the entire animal—the skin, the armor that coats its skin, the spikes along its side, most of its body and feet, even its face—survived fossilization. It is, according to Dr. Donald Henderson, curator of dinosaurs at the Royal Tyrrell Museum, a one-in-a-billion find.
Vice

Earth’s Core Has Stopped and May Be Reversing Direction, Study Says

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Earth’s inner core has recently stopped spinning, and may now be reversing the direction of its rotation, according to a surprising new study that probed the deepest reaches of our planet with seismic waves from earthquakes.
Phys.org

Scientists discover evolutionary secret behind different animal life cycles

For more than 100 years, biologists have wondered why animals display different types of life cycles. Some species, like humans and most vertebrates, develop directly into a fully formed yet smaller version of an adult. In contrast, many other animals give rise to beautifully diverse intermediate forms we call larvae, which then metamorphose into the adult.
Phys.org

Team uses quantum sensors to reveal how Weyl photocurrents flow

Quantum sensors can be used to reveal a surprising new mechanism for converting light into electricity in Weyl semimetals, Boston College (BC) Assistant Professor of Physics Brian Zhou and colleagues report in the journal Nature Physics. A number of modern technologies, such as cameras, fiber optic networks, and solar cells...
Phys.org

Study uncovers widespread unethical practice for assigning authorships to research papers

A recently published survey study of Ph.D. students reveals that an ethically questionable culture for assigning authorships to research papers is widespread within the medical and natural sciences across Europe. Under the hashtag #pleasedontstealmywork, dozens of Danish Ph.D. students shared their experiences last spring concerning powerful researchers who use their...
Phys.org

Low emission energy systems can create water conflict without smart design

A new study published today in Nature Sustainability has found that using hydropower dams to generate low emission energy can cause problems for other economic sectors such as food production unless smart designs are employed. Access to sustainable electricity is required to deliver the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, but more...
Interesting Engineering

Metal alloys may support nuclear fusion energy

Researchers at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced that they observed a net gain in nuclear fusion energy for the very first time at the end of 2022. The research is a huge milestone towards fusion energy that can power millions of homes and businesses with a carbon-neutral energy source. However, converting this achievement into a practical nuclear energy source requires innovative technologies to bring fusion-powered society to life.
Phys.org

New study suggests that when forecasting trends, reading a bar chart versus a line graph biases our judgement

A new study suggests that the format in which graphs are presented may be biasing people into being too optimistic or pessimistic about the trends the graphs display. Academics from City, University of London and University College London found that when people made predictions about how a trend would develop over time, they made lower judgements when the trend was presented as a 'bar chart' type graph than when exactly the same data was presented as a line graph or a graph consisting of a set of data points only.

