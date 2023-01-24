Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 97.0 feet, Minor flooding begins around the lake, especially the north end of the lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 97.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CST Friday was 97.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 97.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 97.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Bundick Creek Bundick Lake 97.0 97.1 Fri 8 pm CST 96.9 96.7 96.4
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Allen by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Oberlin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding will occur with several access roads to the river flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 14.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CST Friday was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.5 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Oberlin 13.0 14.3 Fri 9 pm CST 14.7 15.4 15.2
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Allen, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Kinder. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of wooded areas near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CST Friday was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 15.8 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Kinder 16.0 16.8 Fri 9 pm CST 16.5 16.3 16.1
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River near White Oak Park. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 3.0 feet, Water over lowest portions of Goos Ferry Road. Cars should be moved to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:35 PM CST Friday the stage was 1.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 3.0 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 2.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River White Oak Park 2.0 1.5 Fri 8 pm CST 2.2 2.5 2.8
