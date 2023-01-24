Effective: 2023-01-27 21:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake. * WHEN...Until early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 97.0 feet, Minor flooding begins around the lake, especially the north end of the lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 97.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 PM CST Friday was 97.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 97.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. - Flood stage is 97.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Bundick Creek Bundick Lake 97.0 97.1 Fri 8 pm CST 96.9 96.7 96.4

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO