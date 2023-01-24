Effective: 2023-01-27 21:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Some roads upstream from Glenmora, including Strothers Crossing Road near the community of Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have two to three feet of water over the road and are subject to being closed. Flooding of forested areas near the river will also occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CST Friday was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.1 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 14.0 Fri 8 pm CST 14.1 13.9 13.8

RAPIDES PARISH, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO