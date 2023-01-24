Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Rapides by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Rapides The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Glenmora. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Some roads upstream from Glenmora, including Strothers Crossing Road near the community of Calcasieu and Price Crossing Road near Hineston have two to three feet of water over the road and are subject to being closed. Flooding of forested areas near the river will also occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 14.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CST Friday was 14.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.1 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Glenmora 12.0 14.0 Fri 8 pm CST 14.1 13.9 13.8
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Allen, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-01 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allen; Jefferson Davis The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Calcasieu River Near Kinder. * WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Flooding of wooded areas near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 16.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 PM CST Friday was 24.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 15.8 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Calcasieu River Kinder 16.0 16.8 Fri 9 pm CST 16.5 16.3 16.1
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Acadia, Jefferson Davis, Vermilion by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-28 00:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-29 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Jefferson Davis; Vermilion The National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Louisiana Mermentau River Near Mermentau Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mermentau River Near Mermentau. * WHEN...Until Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...At 4.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding near the river will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 4.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 4.0 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 4.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Mermentau River Mermentau 4.0 4.0 Fri 9 pm CST 4.0 3.9 3.7
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 21:25:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-28 21:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Louisiana Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Bundick Creek At Bundick Lake Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Kinder Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 24.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 PM CST Friday was 24.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.1 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 am CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.7 Fri 8 pm CST 25.0 25.1 25.0
Comments / 0