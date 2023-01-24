ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccormick County, SC

‘I’m not dangerous:’ SC man replies to Facebook post of WANTED poster with his face on it

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 3 days ago
MCCORMICK COUNTY, SC — A South Carolina fugitive took to Facebook to defend himself -- on a Facebook post featuring a “wanted” photo with his own face on it.

Kyle Willingham is wanted in McCormick County, South Carolina for multiple crimes.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Department says Willingham is “wanted in multiple jurisdictions and is known to be armed and dangerous.’

The Sheriff’s Office put out a wanted poster featuring Willingham and encouraging the public not to approach him.

Willingham seemed to disagree with how he was being portrayed and thought the comments section was the appropriate place to defend himself.

“I’m not dangerous, and I literally don’t even own a weapon, but I guess if you talk S*** to a cop who you feel has violated your rights, their EGO will get in the way, and they will try and destroy you. They will tell lies to pull you over, just hoping you don’t know your rights I’m telling you this sheriff’s office needs to be investigated because they break the law and abuse people’s rights there on a daily basis,” Willingham responded to the post.

In response, deputies replied: “Two sides to every story. Hopefully, you will turn yourself in tomorrow. If you want to come tonight, we work 24/7. If not, we will be seeing you soon!”

Willingham continued to blast the sheriff’s office in the comments section, accusing officers of illegally searching his property.

Facebook users poked fun of Willingham in the comments section.

“Any reward for finding him?” Nestor Vasquez wrote. “I think I found ‘em in these comments.”

Other Facebook users were impressed with Willingham’s brazen approach.

“Jeremy Willingham for president!” Jamie Barbie wrote.

Deputies say Willingham is 5 feet 8 inches and 170 pounds.

