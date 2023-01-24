ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

CSHS presents beloved musical ‘Annie’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Leapin’ Lizards! “Annie” the Musical is coming to College Station High School. Two of the show’s stars joined News 3 at Noon -- Emma West plays Annie and Elliott Lewis plays the role of Mr. Warbucks. The pair is excited to share this family friendly classic with audiences.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley African American Museum to host annual banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is Black History Month, which is the perfect time to honor individuals who have made contributions to our community. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is preparing for its annual appreciation banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County A&M Club honors late Aggies with special event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tradition lives and breathes at Texas A&M, and a century-old tradition will be honored once again through Aggie Muster. Aggie Muster is a time of remembrance and gratitude for the Aggies who are no longer with us. Vice President of Publicity Madison Harris says last year...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Classroom Champion: Ryan Wrobleski from Richards High School

Richards, Texas (KBTX) - This weeks news 3 sports classroom champion is Ryan Wrobleski. The Richards High School senior earned a 3.95 grade point average and is a consistent member of the All A Honor Roll. His Academic Achievements include Daughters of the American Revolution’s Citizen Award and National Honors Society. Not surprising that his work ethic in the classroom is exemplary.
RICHARDS, TX
KBTX.com

While the parents are away, the kids will play at Play Oasis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Start planning date night right now because Play Oasis and BCS Sitters have teamed up to put a new twist on the ever-popular, Parents’ Nite Out. For the first time ever, Play Oasis is partnering with local restaurants to make Parents’ Nite Out even bigger than before. Below, you can check out which businesses are bringing you amazing deals when you RVSP for the event.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M student takes over nights on Candy 95

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you listen to Candy 95 on a weeknight, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell that a student at Texas A&M is taking over the airwaves. While Connor McGrath can be heard across the Brazos Valley, he can also be seen walking through the Mays Business School as he works on getting his degree in Management Information Systems.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Customers camp all night for chance at free smoothies for a year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People lined the block in 30 degree weather for the chance to win free smoothies for a year. As part of their grand opening on Friday, the first 50 customers at Tropical Smoothie Café will get a “VIP card” that grants them a year’s worth of free smoothies.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Share the love this Valentine’s Day with Anointed Abilities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since its founding, the nonprofit Anointed Abilities has been hosting fun, inclusive events for differently-abled youth in the community. Founder Amber Evans is the mother of a 16-year-old boy. “I wanted an inclusive space for him and like-minded children like him. I asked ‘hey, where can...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Hearne ISD raising funds to build new stadium

HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -Plans are underway in Hearne to rebuild the school’s 94-year-old stadium, Wood Field. Hearne ISD is looking to partner with the community to transform the aging stadium without placing the burden on taxpayers to approve a bond to generate funds. “This is a little different. We’re...
HEARNE, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan, College Station ISDs weigh in on results of state school safety audit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A statewide audit of school safety was released Friday afternoon, detailing how secure campuses across the state are. Gov. Greg Abbott requested an inspection to determine vulnerable points on school campuses. Of the 2,864 campuses audited statewide, inspectors were unable to gain unauthorized access into 95.3% of them.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Experience modern Japanese cuisine at Kanji Sushi

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kanji Sushi in Bryan is putting its own unique take on Japanese Cuisine. The word “kanji” means to “feel” and “sense“ in Japanese. “I wanted to bring this heightened sense and a feel of modern Japanese cuisine right here in Bryan/College Station,” owner and chef Tai Lee said.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Bernice A. King visits Texas A&M for annual MLK breakfast

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Global thought leader and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bernice A. King, visited Texas A&M Thursday to give the keynote address at the 16th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. Bernice King spoke on her father’s life and legacy along with...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

CSISD names Brandon Schmidt new head football coach at A&M Consolidated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes will recommend the hire of Prosper Head Football Coach and Campus Athletic Coordinator Brandon Schmidt for the same position at A&M Consolidated High School at a specially-called board meeting on Tuesday, January 31. The meeting...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Win all new Texas A&M building blocks from Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all grew up playing with some sort of building blocks and now you as an adult can relive those moments with the help of Aggieland Outfitters. The all-new Texas A&M building blocks have been sold out until now, and only on The Three can you get the details to winning your own.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Consol boys hold off College Station 48-35

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat College Station 48-35 Friday night at Cougar Gym. Consol moves to 8-1 in district play while College Station drops to 4-5. The Tigers were led by Justin Gooden with 12 points and Adam Jackson chipped in 10...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy