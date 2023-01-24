BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you listen to Candy 95 on a weeknight, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell that a student at Texas A&M is taking over the airwaves. While Connor McGrath can be heard across the Brazos Valley, he can also be seen walking through the Mays Business School as he works on getting his degree in Management Information Systems.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO