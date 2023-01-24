Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
CSHS presents beloved musical ‘Annie’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Leapin’ Lizards! “Annie” the Musical is coming to College Station High School. Two of the show’s stars joined News 3 at Noon -- Emma West plays Annie and Elliott Lewis plays the role of Mr. Warbucks. The pair is excited to share this family friendly classic with audiences.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley African American Museum to host annual banquet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is Black History Month, which is the perfect time to honor individuals who have made contributions to our community. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is preparing for its annual appreciation banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station. The...
KBTX.com
Brazos County A&M Club honors late Aggies with special event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tradition lives and breathes at Texas A&M, and a century-old tradition will be honored once again through Aggie Muster. Aggie Muster is a time of remembrance and gratitude for the Aggies who are no longer with us. Vice President of Publicity Madison Harris says last year...
KBTX.com
Classroom Champion: Ryan Wrobleski from Richards High School
Richards, Texas (KBTX) - This weeks news 3 sports classroom champion is Ryan Wrobleski. The Richards High School senior earned a 3.95 grade point average and is a consistent member of the All A Honor Roll. His Academic Achievements include Daughters of the American Revolution’s Citizen Award and National Honors Society. Not surprising that his work ethic in the classroom is exemplary.
KBTX.com
While the parents are away, the kids will play at Play Oasis
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Start planning date night right now because Play Oasis and BCS Sitters have teamed up to put a new twist on the ever-popular, Parents’ Nite Out. For the first time ever, Play Oasis is partnering with local restaurants to make Parents’ Nite Out even bigger than before. Below, you can check out which businesses are bringing you amazing deals when you RVSP for the event.
KBTX.com
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people gather each year for the Texas Renaissance Festival. It’s a place filled with homemade costumes, turkey legs and themes. Recently, there was speculation of whether the Texas Ren Fest will return for its 49th season. An advertisement in the magazine called...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student takes over nights on Candy 95
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you listen to Candy 95 on a weeknight, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell that a student at Texas A&M is taking over the airwaves. While Connor McGrath can be heard across the Brazos Valley, he can also be seen walking through the Mays Business School as he works on getting his degree in Management Information Systems.
KBTX.com
Navasota girls cruise by El Campo 75-33
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The 20th ranked Navasota girls basketball team cruised by El Campo 75-33 at Rattler Gym Friday night. Click on the video box for highlights.
KBTX.com
Navasota boys drop close contest 61-57 to El Campo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota high school boys basketball team dropped a close contest to El Campo 61-57 at Rattler Gym Friday night. Click on the video box for highlights.
KBTX.com
Customers camp all night for chance at free smoothies for a year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People lined the block in 30 degree weather for the chance to win free smoothies for a year. As part of their grand opening on Friday, the first 50 customers at Tropical Smoothie Café will get a “VIP card” that grants them a year’s worth of free smoothies.
KBTX.com
Share the love this Valentine’s Day with Anointed Abilities
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since its founding, the nonprofit Anointed Abilities has been hosting fun, inclusive events for differently-abled youth in the community. Founder Amber Evans is the mother of a 16-year-old boy. “I wanted an inclusive space for him and like-minded children like him. I asked ‘hey, where can...
KBTX.com
Family of Bryan cosmetologist donates supplies to Charles & Sue’s School of Hair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Maghan Graff is making an impact in the cosmetology profession years after she passed away from colon cancer. Since 2018 Graff’s family and friends have donated essential supplies to students at Charles & Sue’s School of Hair Design as they begin their cosmetology journey.
KBTX.com
Hearne ISD raising funds to build new stadium
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) -Plans are underway in Hearne to rebuild the school’s 94-year-old stadium, Wood Field. Hearne ISD is looking to partner with the community to transform the aging stadium without placing the burden on taxpayers to approve a bond to generate funds. “This is a little different. We’re...
KBTX.com
Bryan, College Station ISDs weigh in on results of state school safety audit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A statewide audit of school safety was released Friday afternoon, detailing how secure campuses across the state are. Gov. Greg Abbott requested an inspection to determine vulnerable points on school campuses. Of the 2,864 campuses audited statewide, inspectors were unable to gain unauthorized access into 95.3% of them.
KBTX.com
Experience modern Japanese cuisine at Kanji Sushi
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Kanji Sushi in Bryan is putting its own unique take on Japanese Cuisine. The word “kanji” means to “feel” and “sense“ in Japanese. “I wanted to bring this heightened sense and a feel of modern Japanese cuisine right here in Bryan/College Station,” owner and chef Tai Lee said.
KBTX.com
Bernice A. King visits Texas A&M for annual MLK breakfast
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Global thought leader and daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Bernice A. King, visited Texas A&M Thursday to give the keynote address at the 16th Annual Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Breakfast. Bernice King spoke on her father’s life and legacy along with...
KBTX.com
CSISD names Brandon Schmidt new head football coach at A&M Consolidated
COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- College Station ISD Superintendent Mike Martindale and Athletic Director Kevin Starnes will recommend the hire of Prosper Head Football Coach and Campus Athletic Coordinator Brandon Schmidt for the same position at A&M Consolidated High School at a specially-called board meeting on Tuesday, January 31. The meeting...
KBTX.com
Win all new Texas A&M building blocks from Aggieland Outfitters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all grew up playing with some sort of building blocks and now you as an adult can relive those moments with the help of Aggieland Outfitters. The all-new Texas A&M building blocks have been sold out until now, and only on The Three can you get the details to winning your own.
KBTX.com
Consol boys hold off College Station 48-35
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat College Station 48-35 Friday night at Cougar Gym. Consol moves to 8-1 in district play while College Station drops to 4-5. The Tigers were led by Justin Gooden with 12 points and Adam Jackson chipped in 10...
KBTX.com
Aledo head football coach and former Consol assistant Tim Buchanan announces retirement
ALEDO, Texas (KBTX) - Aledo head football coach and former A&M Consolidated assistant Tim Buchanan plans to retire at the end of the school year after 30 years with the Bearcats. Aledo athletic director Steve Wood will also step down at the end of the school year. Buchanan and Wood...
Comments / 0