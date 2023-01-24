ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley African American Museum to host annual banquet

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is Black History Month, which is the perfect time to honor individuals who have made contributions to our community. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is preparing for its annual appreciation banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station. The...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos County A&M Club honors late Aggies with special event

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tradition lives and breathes at Texas A&M, and a century-old tradition will be honored once again through Aggie Muster. Aggie Muster is a time of remembrance and gratitude for the Aggies who are no longer with us. Vice President of Publicity Madison Harris says last year...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas A&M student takes over nights on Candy 95

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you listen to Candy 95 on a weeknight, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell that a student at Texas A&M is taking over the airwaves. While Connor McGrath can be heard across the Brazos Valley, he can also be seen walking through the Mays Business School as he works on getting his degree in Management Information Systems.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

While the parents are away, the kids will play at Play Oasis

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Start planning date night right now because Play Oasis and BCS Sitters have teamed up to put a new twist on the ever-popular, Parents’ Nite Out. For the first time ever, Play Oasis is partnering with local restaurants to make Parents’ Nite Out even bigger than before. Below, you can check out which businesses are bringing you amazing deals when you RVSP for the event.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Customers camp all night for chance at free smoothies for a year

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People lined the block in 30 degree weather for the chance to win free smoothies for a year. As part of their grand opening on Friday, the first 50 customers at Tropical Smoothie Café will get a “VIP card” that grants them a year’s worth of free smoothies.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Share the love this Valentine’s Day with Anointed Abilities

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since its founding, the nonprofit Anointed Abilities has been hosting fun, inclusive events for differently-abled youth in the community. Founder Amber Evans is the mother of a 16-year-old boy. “I wanted an inclusive space for him and like-minded children like him. I asked ‘hey, where can...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Win all new Texas A&M building blocks from Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all grew up playing with some sort of building blocks and now you as an adult can relive those moments with the help of Aggieland Outfitters. The all-new Texas A&M building blocks have been sold out until now, and only on The Three can you get the details to winning your own.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

CSHS presents beloved musical ‘Annie’

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Leapin’ Lizards! “Annie” the Musical is coming to College Station High School. Two of the show’s stars joined News 3 at Noon -- Emma West plays Annie and Elliott Lewis plays the role of Mr. Warbucks. The pair is excited to share this family friendly classic with audiences.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Schedule time for self care at Spa Lucia

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Make self care a priority this year and schedule an appointment at Spa Lucia in Bryan. “As soon as you walk in this door, you feel cared for and loved, and I think that’s what really sets us apart at Spa Lucia,” Manager, Andella Kovar said.
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley business continues to see growth, despite lack of skilled workers

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members and city officials gathered on Wednesday to learn more about the local economy. Despite an economy that shows growth, one local business owner told KBTX that they’re still struggling with one specific area. Rayne Knight is the Founder of CR Systems, Inc., Aggieland Roofing,...
BRYAN, TX
KBTX.com

City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall. At Wednesday’s BCS Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference, the City of College Station mentions that they have been looking into opportunities to grow in the Harvey Road Corridor to Texas Avenue.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

No injuries after maintenance shed fire in College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning in the 2500 block of Central Park Lane in College Station. Firefighters say the flames were contained inside of a maintenance shed near an apartment complex, according to the College Station Fire Department. The fire is under...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Wolf Pen Creek Body Found

COLLEGE STATION, TX
KBTX.com

Bryan, College Station ISDs weigh in on results of state school safety audit

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A statewide audit of school safety was released Friday afternoon, detailing how secure campuses across the state are. Gov. Greg Abbott requested an inspection to determine vulnerable points on school campuses. Of the 2,864 campuses audited statewide, inspectors were unable to gain unauthorized access into 95.3% of them.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

