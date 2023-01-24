Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley African American Museum to host annual banquet
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - February is Black History Month, which is the perfect time to honor individuals who have made contributions to our community. The Brazos Valley African American Museum is preparing for its annual appreciation banquet on Saturday, Feb. 25 at 6 p.m. at the Hilton College Station. The...
KBTX.com
Brazos County A&M Club honors late Aggies with special event
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tradition lives and breathes at Texas A&M, and a century-old tradition will be honored once again through Aggie Muster. Aggie Muster is a time of remembrance and gratitude for the Aggies who are no longer with us. Vice President of Publicity Madison Harris says last year...
KBTX.com
Despite rumblings, Texas Renaissance Festival to return for 49th season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Thousands of people gather each year for the Texas Renaissance Festival. It’s a place filled with homemade costumes, turkey legs and themes. Recently, there was speculation of whether the Texas Ren Fest will return for its 49th season. An advertisement in the magazine called...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M student takes over nights on Candy 95
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you listen to Candy 95 on a weeknight, you probably wouldn’t be able to tell that a student at Texas A&M is taking over the airwaves. While Connor McGrath can be heard across the Brazos Valley, he can also be seen walking through the Mays Business School as he works on getting his degree in Management Information Systems.
KBTX.com
While the parents are away, the kids will play at Play Oasis
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Start planning date night right now because Play Oasis and BCS Sitters have teamed up to put a new twist on the ever-popular, Parents’ Nite Out. For the first time ever, Play Oasis is partnering with local restaurants to make Parents’ Nite Out even bigger than before. Below, you can check out which businesses are bringing you amazing deals when you RVSP for the event.
KBTX.com
IL Texas Aggieland High School turns social studies classroom into holocaust exhibit
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Students at IL Texas Aggieland High School got their hands on a piece of history today. The social studies department has been studying the holocaust and even turned one of their classrooms into a holocaust exhibit. The school was able to obtain artifacts from that...
KBTX.com
Customers camp all night for chance at free smoothies for a year
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - People lined the block in 30 degree weather for the chance to win free smoothies for a year. As part of their grand opening on Friday, the first 50 customers at Tropical Smoothie Café will get a “VIP card” that grants them a year’s worth of free smoothies.
KBTX.com
Share the love this Valentine’s Day with Anointed Abilities
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Since its founding, the nonprofit Anointed Abilities has been hosting fun, inclusive events for differently-abled youth in the community. Founder Amber Evans is the mother of a 16-year-old boy. “I wanted an inclusive space for him and like-minded children like him. I asked ‘hey, where can...
KBTX.com
Win all new Texas A&M building blocks from Aggieland Outfitters
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - We all grew up playing with some sort of building blocks and now you as an adult can relive those moments with the help of Aggieland Outfitters. The all-new Texas A&M building blocks have been sold out until now, and only on The Three can you get the details to winning your own.
KBTX.com
Family of Bryan cosmetologist donates supplies to Charles & Sue’s School of Hair
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Maghan Graff is making an impact in the cosmetology profession years after she passed away from colon cancer. Since 2018 Graff’s family and friends have donated essential supplies to students at Charles & Sue’s School of Hair Design as they begin their cosmetology journey.
KBTX.com
CSHS presents beloved musical ‘Annie’
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Leapin’ Lizards! “Annie” the Musical is coming to College Station High School. Two of the show’s stars joined News 3 at Noon -- Emma West plays Annie and Elliott Lewis plays the role of Mr. Warbucks. The pair is excited to share this family friendly classic with audiences.
KBTX.com
Schedule time for self care at Spa Lucia
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Make self care a priority this year and schedule an appointment at Spa Lucia in Bryan. “As soon as you walk in this door, you feel cared for and loved, and I think that’s what really sets us apart at Spa Lucia,” Manager, Andella Kovar said.
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley business continues to see growth, despite lack of skilled workers
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Community members and city officials gathered on Wednesday to learn more about the local economy. Despite an economy that shows growth, one local business owner told KBTX that they’re still struggling with one specific area. Rayne Knight is the Founder of CR Systems, Inc., Aggieland Roofing,...
KBTX.com
Star Of The Republic Museum, Visitor Center among renovations happening at Washington on the Brazos
WASHINGTON, Texas (KBTX) - A major makeover is coming to one of the most historical sites in Texas. Washington on the Brazos announced a $44 million investment that will help bring its exhibits and facilities into the 21st century. Washington on the Brazos Site Manager, Jonathan Vailor, says everything from...
KBTX.com
Expectant mothers: be comfortable and look fashionable on a budget
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Shopping can be a drag when you’re pregnant, but you can stop at Kid to Kid to make your life a lot easier. Manager Sara O’Bannon says they have a large maternity section with a variety of items to choose from. “We carry all...
KBTX.com
City of College Station looking at redevelopment near Post Oak Mall
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Some growth could be coming to the Wolf Pen Creek area near Post Oak Mall. At Wednesday’s BCS Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference, the City of College Station mentions that they have been looking into opportunities to grow in the Harvey Road Corridor to Texas Avenue.
KBTX.com
Navasota boys drop close contest 61-57 to El Campo
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Navasota high school boys basketball team dropped a close contest to El Campo 61-57 at Rattler Gym Friday night. Click on the video box for highlights.
KBTX.com
No injuries after maintenance shed fire in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - College Station firefighters responded to a fire Friday morning in the 2500 block of Central Park Lane in College Station. Firefighters say the flames were contained inside of a maintenance shed near an apartment complex, according to the College Station Fire Department. The fire is under...
KBTX.com
Wolf Pen Creek Body Found
You've Got Future Plans. We've Got a 401(k) CalculatorNerdWallet|. Ka’Chava Is Changing The Meal Replacement Industry With This Shake! Buy It Today!Kachava|. Would your strategy save the US? This game simulates contemporary conflictsPolitics Simulation|
KBTX.com
Bryan, College Station ISDs weigh in on results of state school safety audit
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A statewide audit of school safety was released Friday afternoon, detailing how secure campuses across the state are. Gov. Greg Abbott requested an inspection to determine vulnerable points on school campuses. Of the 2,864 campuses audited statewide, inspectors were unable to gain unauthorized access into 95.3% of them.
Comments / 0