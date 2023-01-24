ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Stock up, stock down following the Bills' divisional loss vs. Bengals

By Nick Wojton
 3 days ago
Following the Buffalo Bills’ 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the divisional round, here is Bills Wire’s final 2022 stock report:

Stock down: QB Josh Allen

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Unfortunately for Allen, he did not get the most help around him. The Bills asked him to be Superman, which isn’t necessarily his fault, but Allen couldn’t get it done.

Allen finished 25-for-42 passing with an interception and another 26 rushing yards. He scored a rushing touchdown as well.

Stock down: Head coach Sean McDermott

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

By his own admission, McDermott was out-coached against the Bengals. The Bills coaching staff via coordinators Ken Dorsey and Leslie Frazier also made some poor play-calling choices. Those in-game scenarios fall on McDermott.

Stock down: WR Stefon Diggs

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Diggs led the Bills with 10 targets but only contributed four catches and 35 yards against the Bengals. That’s not just on him as it takes two to tango with him and Allen, but one would still hope for more from Diggs.

Then off the field… Diggs didn’t handle things too well when he yelled toward Allen on the sideline and skipped out of the locker room quickly after the loss.

Stock up: TE Dawson Knox

(Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Knox’s streak of touchdown catches ended against the Bengals. He still was the Bills’ top playmaker, hauling in five catches for 65 yards on seven targets.

Stock up: DT DaQuan Jones

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

Jones was inactive due to a calf injury. His stock goes up via the process of elimination. The Bills missed him against the Bengals and their rushing attack. He’s an important player on the defensive line.

Stock up: WR Gabe Davis

(USAT photo)

Davis only had two catches and 34 yards. Of his four targets, one was an ugly interception by Allen late. But Davis made one impressive grab along the sideline to show “Playoff Gabe” came to play against the Bengals.

Stock down: Offensive line

(USAT photo)

A grade of “F” is really all that needs to be said for the Bills offensive line. Tackles Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown, in particular, had some bad misses and plays.

Stock up: LB Matt Milano

(USAT photo)

Of the few players that showed up defensively for the Bills, one was Milano. He had a sack, 10 tackles, including two for loss, and Milano had a key pass breakup. It took a touchdown off the board for the Bengals.

Stock down: DE Greg Rousseau

Bills Greg Rousseau (USAT photo)

Rousseau had his shot to be the “closer” for the Bills defense in the playoffs. That’s what the team had hoped Von Miller would be, but he continued to miss due to his knee injury.

Rousseau only had three tackles and one QB hit in the divisional round. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow almost never seemed to be under pressure as he got the ball out quickly.

Stock down: CB Tre'Davious White

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) is unable to catch up to a deep pass under pressure from Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White (27) (UAT photo)

The entire Bills secondary didn’t have a great outing against the Bengals. White had a few costly penalties and simply was not that player they hoped they could lean on with a few players out due to injury.

There should be optimism that White is better in 2023 after allowing his knee some offseason rest.

