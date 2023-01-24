Read full article on original website
'Work' in progress: Panel looks to prepare W.Va. labor force, encourage job participation
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia is still struggling to get enough workers to meet the state's growing job demands and a special committee is looking for ways to get West Virginians ready - and willing - to work. The West Virginia Senate Workforce Committee Friday listened to possible...
West Virginia DHHR names commissioner for Bureau for Family Assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, amid a major overhaul of one of state government’s largest agencies, has named a commissioner of the Bureau for Family Assistance. Janie Cole, who has been serving as the interim commissioner of Family Assistance since...
High school athletics school transfer bill passes W.Va. Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia high school athletes would no longer have to sit out a year before participating when transferring to another school under a bill passed Wednesday by the state Senate. Senators approved Senate Bill 262 that would modify the current West Virginia Secondary School Activities...
Former Kanawha County, West Virginia, Board of Education member dies
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Priscilla Haden, a former member of the Kanawha County Board of Education and the West Virginia Regional Airport Authority, has died. According to Kanawha County officials, Haden is a former educator who served on the Board of Education in Kanawha County. She was a member and the President for several […]
WV House passes four bills
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kanawha County magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another in the case of an abortion protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers at the West Virginia Capitol in September. Rose Winland, 52, pleaded no contest on a misdemeanor charge of...
Where the heck is ‘Flipping,’ West Virginia? and other strange WV place names
Most West Virginians know about Big Ugly, Booger Hole and Odd, but have you heard of 'Flipping,' West Virginia?
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
Investigative report: Renters share complaints in aftermath of Regal fire
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Even as the Regal apartment building was burning on Wednesday, Eyewitness News was contacted by Charleston residents living in other apartments owned by Patriot Services Group. Renters shared complaints about a lack of communication with management, major water problems and unreliable fire alarms. Patriot Services...
West Virginia bill passes Senate that would reduce time unemployed people can collect a check
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — People in West Virginia would be permitted to collect unemployment benefits for fewer weeks and be required do more to prove they are searching for work to remain benefit-eligible under a bill passed Monday by the state Senate. The proposed legislation would reduce the maximum time an unemployed person could collect […]
Kanawha County's bus driver shortage causes delays for students
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Like many things across the country, there is a shortage: a shortage in food, gas, and drivers. Kanawha County schools are seeing a shortage in bus drivers, which is causing significant delays for pick-up and drop-off times. School bus drivers have a tough job...
Mother of Quantez Burks asks governor about her son’s death during Town Hall
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The mother of Quantez Burks, a Beckley man who died at Southern Regional Jail on March 1, 2022, told Governor Jim Justice that she and other families need answers about those who have died at the jail in Beaver. Kimberly Burks of Beckley stood up during Justice’s town hall meeting to […]
West Virginians would drive almost 8 hours instead of taking hour flight
A recent survey shows that Americans, and West Virginians, really do prefer driving over flying.
1 person confirmed dead in Shinnston house fire
Shinnston Fire Chief Donnie Lindsey confirmed to 12 News Friday afternoon that one person was killed in an early morning fire.
Former pastor and his wife plead guilty to unlawfully obtaining COVID jobless benefits
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Federal prosecutors said a Missouri man who worked as a pastor in Wood County, W.Va., and his wife pleaded guilty Friday after they unlawfully obtained more than $26,000 in COVID-19 jobless benefits. Robert Notgrass, 51, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the theft of government...
WV Family Court Judge could face impeachment
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– State lawmakers are using legislative power to try to impeach a family court judge in Raleigh County. Judge Louise Goldston of the Thirteenth Family Court Circuit has served Raleigh and Wyoming counties since 1994. In 2020, the ex-wife of a federal law enforcement agent complained in court the agent damaged marital property […]
Point-in-time homeless count in Greenbrier, McDowell and Nicholas Counties
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Veteran Affairs Medical Center, in collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, will be conducting a point-in-time homeless count in three local counties. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Beckley VA Medical Center will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing […]
Part of the Sears building at Charleston Town Center being demolished
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first part of demolition began Thursday on the Sears building at the Charleston Town Center. A long legal fight had previously blocked the work on the property, where a future hotel is planned. Demolition began about 8 a.m. Rodney Loftis, owner of Rodney Loftis...
As donations pour in, fire victims given opportunity to shop for free at Mountain Mission
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — It is a mixed bag of feelings for Jacqueline Toler. As someone who was displaced by the Regal Apartments fire in Charleston, she feels grateful for the outpouring of support but the shock of starting over is daunting. “It’s not really hit me," Toler explained....
Road Trippin'...Soho's @ Charleston, WV's Capitol Market
Soho’s began in 2002 and still continues many of the same traditions and favorite dishes that so many have enjoyed since then. Our menu includes gourmet entrées like fresh seafood selections, steaks and pasta. We also offer eclectic options like pizza, sandwiches and salads. Patrons look forward to daily chef specials and feature lunch and dinner menus.
