Parkersburg, WV

wchstv.com

High school athletics school transfer bill passes W.Va. Senate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia high school athletes would no longer have to sit out a year before participating when transferring to another school under a bill passed Wednesday by the state Senate. Senators approved Senate Bill 262 that would modify the current West Virginia Secondary School Activities...
Lootpress

WV House passes four bills

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, in the House of Delegates, four bills were passed. House Bill 2754 permits pharmacy technicians to perform immunizations. House Bill 2757 expands eligibility for the WV Invests Grant Program to not-for-profit private baccalaureate institutions and not-for-profit, hospital-based allied health programs. House Bill 2776 updates...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

West Virginia abortion protester receives fine, no jail time

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Kanawha County magistrate dismissed one charge and decided not to impose jail time for another in the case of an abortion protester arrested for disrupting lawmakers at the West Virginia Capitol in September. Rose Winland, 52, pleaded no contest on a misdemeanor charge of...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 decrease in West Virginia; active case total rises

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 dropped in West Virginia on Friday while the state’s active case total neared 1,000 again. The state’s hospitalization count due to the virus dropped by 20 to 223, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The total includes 26 people in intensive care (down eight) and 10 people on ventilators (down six).
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Investigative report: Renters share complaints in aftermath of Regal fire

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Even as the Regal apartment building was burning on Wednesday, Eyewitness News was contacted by Charleston residents living in other apartments owned by Patriot Services Group. Renters shared complaints about a lack of communication with management, major water problems and unreliable fire alarms. Patriot Services...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Kanawha County's bus driver shortage causes delays for students

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Like many things across the country, there is a shortage: a shortage in food, gas, and drivers. Kanawha County schools are seeing a shortage in bus drivers, which is causing significant delays for pick-up and drop-off times. School bus drivers have a tough job...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WV Family Court Judge could face impeachment

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– State lawmakers are using legislative power to try to impeach a family court judge in Raleigh County. Judge Louise Goldston of the Thirteenth Family Court Circuit has served Raleigh and Wyoming counties since 1994. In 2020, the ex-wife of a federal law enforcement agent complained in court the agent damaged marital property […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Point-in-time homeless count in Greenbrier, McDowell and Nicholas Counties

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Beckley Veteran Affairs Medical Center, in collaboration with the West Virginia Coalition to End Homelessness, will be conducting a point-in-time homeless count in three local counties. On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 until Thursday, January 26, 2023, the Beckley VA Medical Center will be coordinating a street count of individuals experiencing […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Part of the Sears building at Charleston Town Center being demolished

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The first part of demolition began Thursday on the Sears building at the Charleston Town Center. A long legal fight had previously blocked the work on the property, where a future hotel is planned. Demolition began about 8 a.m. Rodney Loftis, owner of Rodney Loftis...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Road Trippin'...Soho's @ Charleston, WV's Capitol Market

Soho’s began in 2002 and still continues many of the same traditions and favorite dishes that so many have enjoyed since then. Our menu includes gourmet entrées like fresh seafood selections, steaks and pasta. We also offer eclectic options like pizza, sandwiches and salads. Patrons look forward to daily chef specials and feature lunch and dinner menus.
CHARLESTON, WV

