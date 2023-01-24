NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (KETK) – New Braunfels ISD has used their famous unicorn mascot for nearly 100 years, but it was almost something entirely different. The origin can be traced back to Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels from Germany, who is credited with founding and settling the town in 1845. His coat of arms displayed a “rampant blue lion… on a gold field,” according to Rebecca Villarreal, the Executive Director of Communications for New Braunfels ISD.

NEW BRAUNFELS, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO