MLive.com
How to Watch the Premier Hockey Federation on January 27 - Force vs. Whale | Stream, Start Time, Preview
One game on Friday night will be the final contest prior to the Premier Hockey Federation All-Star Break, as the Montreal Force gets set to take on the Connecticut Whale. Force de Montreal (6-6-1) vs. Connecticut Whale (7-6-1) Time: 7 p.m. ET. Where: International Skating Center of CT (Simsbury, Conn.)
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Rasmussen earns praise from coach, teammates
DETROIT – Andrew Copp lost the offensive-zone face-off, but Michael Rasmussen swooped in to corral the puck, took it to the net and got a few whacks at it before his teammate buried the rebound. Copp’s goal 25 seconds into overtime Tuesday gave the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2...
MLive.com
Red Wings fall to Islanders, 2-0; head into bye week
NEW YORK — Ilya Sorokin made 23 saves and Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, leading the New York Islanders to a 2-0 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Friday night. Anders Lee also scored and Kyle Palmieri had two assists, helping New York stop a...
Val James, Jason Pominville inducted into Amerks Hall of Fame
James is the first American-born black player in Amerks and NHL history
MLive.com
MLive.com
Robby Fabbri’s OT goal lifts Red Wings past Canadiens, 4-3
MONTREAL — Robby Fabbri scored at 2:36 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Michael Rasmussen set up Fabbri with a pass through the crease. Rasmussen, Jonatan Berggren and Oskar Sunqvist also scored to help the Red Wings...
MLive.com
Red Wings look to head into break with momentum
No game is a given, as the Detroit Red Wings’ recent losses to bottom-feeders Columbus and Arizona showed. But the Red Wings (20-18-8) have a good opportunity to head into an extended break with some momentum as they face a couple of teams experiencing issues. They visit Montreal tonight...
MLive.com
MLive.com
Red Wings eager to share ‘amazing experiences’ during dads trip
DETROIT – Derek Lalonde has a good handle on his players’ on-ice abilities having coached them for more than half a season. He’s looking forward to learning more about them and their families on a personal level during the Detroit Red Wings’ first fathers/mentors trip since before the pandemic.
MLive.com
MLive.com
Red Wings revel in big win in front of dads; Seider hits milestone
Ville Husso stopped Rem Pitlick on a breakaway, leading to a quick transition for the Detroit Red Wings. Moritz Seider slipped a pass into the zone to Michael Rasmussen, who passed through the crease to Robby Fabbri, who buried it. Fabbri’s goal at 2:24 of overtime Thursday gave the Red...
MLive.com
