ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KOKI FOX 23
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
KOKI FOX 23

AmEx profits fall 9% as customers fall behind on payments

NEW YORK — (AP) — American Express saw its fourth-quarter profits fall by 9%, as the credit card giant had to set aside significantly more money to cover potentially bad loans. The company saw charge offs and delinquencies rise, a troubling sign for a company whose customer base is usually well-to-do and extremely creditworthy.
KOKI FOX 23

The FDA is proposing a new COVID vaccination strategy. Here's what you need to know.

A key advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration met on Thursday to discuss the future of COVID-19 vaccination in the United States. The FDA meeting comes at a time when health experts across the globe have acknowledged that COVID-19 appears to be moving toward becoming an endemic disease. This means the virus will not be fully eradicated, but it will become more predictable and manageable. With this in mind, many countries have begun to strategize about how to deal with the virus moving forward.

Comments / 0

Community Policy