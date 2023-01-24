RXPass: Amazon launches $5 prescription plan, but not all people will qualify

A key advisory committee to the Food and Drug Administration met on Thursday to discuss the future of COVID-19 vaccination in the United States. The FDA meeting comes at a time when health experts across the globe have acknowledged that COVID-19 appears to be moving toward becoming an endemic disease. This means the virus will not be fully eradicated, but it will become more predictable and manageable. With this in mind, many countries have begun to strategize about how to deal with the virus moving forward.

7 HOURS AGO