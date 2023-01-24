Read full article on original website
City of Amarillo Set to Honor Rick Husband
Logo for Rick Husband International Airport in Amarillo, Texas // Photo courtesy of AlphaMediaAmarillo. The City of Amarillo announced they will honor astronaut Rick Husband on February 1st, the 20th anniversary of his passing. The city will hold a public ceremony with city officials and friends of Husband on Wednesday...
Sod Poodles to Host Weekend Job Fair
The Amarillo Sod Poodles have announced they will be holding a job fair at HODGETOWN on Saturday, January 28th from 10 am until 2 pm. The team is looking to fill game-day and event-only positions that will require mostly night and weekend commitments from the start of the season in April until mid-September.
WT Announces Promotions For Long-Time University Employees
The West Texas A&M University Police Department and the school’s Office of Civil Rights and Title IX will have some new faces in new places. Officers Kyle Hawbaker and Brandon Johnson have received promotions to assistant chief and lieutenant respectively, and Krystal Czesnowski has been brought on board to serve as the Clery Compliance Officer.
Amarillo Police Investgate First Homicide Of 2023
The first homicide of 2023 has Amarillo Police looking for a suspect. At 5:45 am the APD was called to the 4100 block of South Travis Street on gunshots heard in the area. Officers found 24-year-old Markell Damarion Toombs-Reed lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound. Police located...
House Fire Southwest 8th and Florida
Amarillo firefighters started out their day by battling a blaze at Southwest 8th and Florida. They were called out at midnight on the report of a housefire. When they got there they found smoke and fire showing from the front of the home, did a search and extinguished the blaze.
Cactus Drug Bust
Dumas police and other law enforcement agencies arrested a woman in Cactus after finding meth and cocaine that have a street value of $60,000. Sixty-six -year old Victoria Fierro De Solis is looking at two counts of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.
Amarillo Opera Hosting “Sounds For The Soul”
Flyer for the upcoming "Sounds For The Soul" event for the Amarillo Opera // Photo courtesy of the Amarillo Opera. The Amarillo Opera will be hosting a “Sounds For The Soul” night in honor of Black History Month. The event will be held on February 5th at 6...
Burglary and Tampering Suspect
Law enforcement is looking for 32-year-old Nielson Ray Connor for two counts of Burglary and tampering with physical evidence. Connor is described as a white male, 5 feet, six inches tall, and weighing 165 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. If you have information on his whereabouts, Call Amarillo...
Fatal Wreck Near Dumas
A fatal car crash on Wednesday On FM 119, eight miles Northeast of Dumas claimed the life of a Sunray woman. The Texas Department of Public Safety says on January 25, two vehicles were involved in the crash that left 47-year-old Shawna Granillo dead. DPS reports one vehicle was going...
Texas Women’s Foundation
The Texas Women’s Foundation is putting in 487-thousand, 125 dollars into rural and underserved Texas communities and a clinic is Amarillo, will be getting a portion of that. The money is coming from the TXWF, through the Reproductive Freedom Initiative, and they have awarded eight grants in Texas and...
WT, PPHM to Host Award-Winning Writer to Discuss Water Issues
West Texas A&M University and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum are set to welcome a nationally recognized writer for a discussion on the region’s water crisis. Dr. Lucas Bessire is a professor of anthropology at the University of Oklahoma and was named the 2022 winner of the Center for the Study of the American West’s Bonney MacDonald Outstanding Western Book Award for his work titled “Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains”.
15 year old Indicted Capital Murder Charges
A 15-year-old child accused of killing his parents has been indicted on capital murder charges. A Randall County Grand Jury indicted Christopher Lee Knight on Wednesday for capital murder on 33-year-old Tyler James Knight and 28-year-old Bethany Marie Mullican. They were murdered on November7, 2022 , at the Lakeview Mobile...
