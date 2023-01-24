West Texas A&M University and the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum are set to welcome a nationally recognized writer for a discussion on the region’s water crisis. Dr. Lucas Bessire is a professor of anthropology at the University of Oklahoma and was named the 2022 winner of the Center for the Study of the American West’s Bonney MacDonald Outstanding Western Book Award for his work titled “Running Out: In Search of Water on the High Plains”.

1 DAY AGO