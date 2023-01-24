ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tri-City Herald

Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing

The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pass Protection is Job One for Next O-Line Coach

NASHVILLE – The New York Jets’ decision to hire Keith Carter as offensive line coach and run-game coordinator earlier this week was – in its own way – a reminder of what the Tennessee Titans need most in their new offensive line coach: someone who can better the team’s pass protection.
NASHVILLE, TN
Byron Young Mocked As First-Rounder By Mel Kiper

Edge rusher Byron Young is beginning to receive more attention from the NFL community. A few weeks ago, it felt like analysts were down on the Tennessee defender, but he has gotten some hype in the last few days. PFF's Trevor Sikkema named Young as one of five "under-the-radars" prospects...
SEATTLE, WA
Retired Bucs QB Coach Clyde Christensen Details Concern for Tom Brady

View the original article to see embedded media. Buccaneers quarterback coach Clyde Christensen retired following Tampa Bay’s wild card round loss to the Cowboys as part of a series of coaching moves triggered by head coach Todd Bowles. Christensen was not going to be retained by Bowles next season,...
TAMPA, FL
Major Analyst Ranks Bengals As Worst Team Playing On Championship Weekend

CINCINNATI — Fox Sports personality and avid Chiefs fan Nick Wright isn't buying the Bengals' depth heading into the AFC Championship game. The First Things First host doesn't think the Bengals have proven they can win at Arrowhead Stadium, despite winning the 2022 AFC Championship Game there. "I think...
CINCINNATI, OH
Broncos Land EDGE Isaiah Foskey in Mel Kiper’s First 2023 Mock Draft

There are innumerous mock drafts to keep up with over the timeframe from the end of the regular season to when Roger Goodell takes the stage and announces the first team is now on the clock. Mocks are hardly ever right, given how many variables go into each selection. Not...
DENVER, CO
5 Top Cincinnati Bengals Prop Bets vs Chiefs in AFC Championship: Chase, Mixon & More

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Cincinnati Bengals are on a 10-game winning streak heading into their rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in this week’s AFC Championship Game. Like last year’s matchup, this game should provide plenty of excitement, with the preponderance of superstar players on both sides of the field providing some outstanding Bengals prop bets.
CINCINNATI, OH
REPORT: Panthers Begin Second Round of Interviews

Nine candidates are in play for the head coaching job of the Carolina Panthers and as we move into the final days of January, team owner David Tepper moves into the next stage of his search with a second round of interviews. According to Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of...
Super Bowl LVII Matchup, Outcome Odds

It’s time to start placing your Super Bowl LVII bets, and if you’re already picking a winner in the championship round why not pick two?. This weekend, a new AFC and NFC champion will punch their tickets to the big game and SI Sportsbook has odds for the big game’s exact matchup and outcome.
CINCINNATI, OH
Final Chiefs Injury Updates Before AFC Championship Game

The Kansas City Chiefs finished up their final practice of the work week ahead of their Sunday matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, and they have revenge on their minds as the AFC Championship Game looms. In a rematch of last season's matchup and also a Week 13 meeting this season,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor

In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Provides Update on Charles Omenihu

Clarity has been gained on the playing status of 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu who was arrested on Monday on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic assault. What looked like a doubtful availability for the NFC championship matchup with the Eagles on Sunday now looks like a guarantee of being active. Kyle Shanahan provided an update on Omenihu at his Wednesday press conference.
Behind Enemy Lines with an Eagles Insider

Face it -- we in the Bay Area know much more about the 49ers than the Eagles. So to learn more about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, I asked my colleague Ed Kracz, publisher of Eagles Today for SI FanNation, five questions about the team he covers. Here are my questions...
Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock

While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
SEATTLE, WA
Another Comeback! Ex Bills QB Frank Reich Finds New Head Coaching Spot

It's not exactly 32 points down, but former Buffalo Bills quarterback Frank Reich is still mastering the art of the comeback, even with his playing days long over. Reich, architect of the biggest comeback in NFL postseason history, has found a new headset to wear, as the Carolina Panthers named him the franchise's sixth full-time head coach. The hire comes just two months after Reich was removed from the Indianapolis Colts' top spot, where he amassed a 40-33-1 record over four-plus seasons.
BUFFALO, NY
Dodgers Utility Player Happy to Play ‘Wherever They Need Me’

Dodgers utilityman Chris Taylor came up as a shortstop, but when he came to Los Angeles in 2016, Corey Seager was in the middle of unanimously winning the Rookie of the Year Award. In 2017, when Taylor made changes to his swing that turned him into a quality offensive player, LA moved CT3 to the outfield to make room for his bat.
LOS ANGELES, CA

