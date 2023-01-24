We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. The Cincinnati Bengals are on a 10-game winning streak heading into their rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs in this week’s AFC Championship Game. Like last year’s matchup, this game should provide plenty of excitement, with the preponderance of superstar players on both sides of the field providing some outstanding Bengals prop bets.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO