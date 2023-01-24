Read full article on original website
Related
KTNV
Three-day closure of north and southbound I-15 for 'Dropicana' project to begin Friday night
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The next phase of Dropicana closures along the I-15 will commence at 10 p.m. and last for a full three days until Monday morning. The main north and southbound lanes of the I-15 will be shut down for the weekend while the Nevada Department of Transportation works to replace the Tropicana bridge.
KTNV
Nevada Coin Mart | 1/27/23
Turn old watches into cash offers! Nevada Coin Mart will give you top dollar for things you don't want anymore.
KTNV
UNLV Lady Rebels continue impressive win streak
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The dominance continues for the 2022 Mountain West Conference champs. Head coach Lindy La Rocque shared, "I think we're just really focused on the task at hand and doing whatever it takes on getting the job done and staying pretty narrow minded of one game at the time as our next game is the most important game of the year in treating it that way and going out and playing that way."
Comments / 0