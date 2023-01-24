Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
seehafernews.com
Jaguars Pin The Ships In Dual Wrestling Meet
Ashwaubenon was a winner over Manitowoc Lincoln in FRCC Wrestling dual meet action last night. The Jaguars defeated the Ships 53-24 at the JFK Fieldhouse. Coach Tyler Wetenkamp said match winners for Lincoln included: Pedro Estrada at 106 pounds, Emjay Neumann at 113, Oscar Estrada in his match at 132, Easton Becker at 152, and Isaac Pionek prevailed over his opponent at 160.
seehafernews.com
Ripples from the Dunes: Bald Eagles and Chickadees
This strange, dark, mild winter (so far) has been mostly unremarkable in the yards of both my home and work. There are birds, to be sure, but mostly those of the “usual suspects” variety. That being said, its good to have a reason to get out and explore once in a while, even if its close to home. In the last couple of weeks two extremely different species have been attracting attention for very different reasons.
seehafernews.com
Susan A. Thorne
Susan A. Thorne, 67, of Manitowoc, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at her residence. Susan was born on August 18, 1955 in Manitowoc, to the late Homer and Grace (Wood) Scherer. She attended schools in Manitowoc, and graduated with the class of 1973 from Lincoln High School in Manitowoc. On May 27, 1988 she married Tyrone Thorne in Manitowoc. Susan was employed at Walmart for many years until her retirement in 2020. She was a member of White Paws German Shepherd Rescue.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Fire at restaurant on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI | By Captain Kenny Asselin
January 26, 2023 – West Bend, WI – On Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 2:40 a.m., West Bend Fire & Rescue. was dispatched for a water flow alarm at Qdoba, 920 W Paradise Dr., in the City of West Bend. Engine 3, Tower 1, and Battalion 1 responded....
seehafernews.com
Lincoln Wall Of Fame To Add Six Names
A very impressive list of six former Shipbuilder athletes or coaches will be added to the Lincoln High School Wall of Fame Friday night (January 27th) at Manitowoc’s JFK Fieldhouse. Wall of Fame induction ceremonies will occur during halftime of the Ships FRCC game against top-ranked De Pere. Ron...
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
Body pulled from icy Fox River in Green Lake County
On Thursday, the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River.
WSAW
1 dead in Green Lake County after falling through ice
PRINCETON, Wis. (WSAW) - On Thursday at around 6:50 a.m., the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a concerned citizen requesting a welfare check at a residence in the Town of Princeton on the Fox River. Officers responded to a residence and found the property unoccupied...
seehafernews.com
Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County Invites the Public to Interactive Social
The Boys and Girls Club of Manitowoc County is inviting the public to experience what it is like to be a part of the club through an event they are calling the Bright Futures Club Social. This event will be held at the Club, located at 3651 Dewey Street in...
seehafernews.com
UW Green Bay Women Dominate Struggling Milwaukee Squad With Late Scoring Surge
It may have been close a good chunk of the way, but a strong fourth quarter gave the UW Green Bay women’s basketball team a decisive 58-40 victory over a visiting UW Milwaukee squad. The Panthers actually held a 1-point lead after the first quarter, but the Phoenix outscored...
seehafernews.com
Carpets Plus of Manitowoc Now Under New Leadership
A Grand Opening-Ribbon Cutting was held yesterday at Carpets Plus in Manitowoc. After providing service to their customers for the last 28 years at 2719 Calumet Avenue, they’ve moved down the block to 3315 Calumet which was the former Rustic Touch Building. Former owner Bob Dedering has been in...
waupacanow.com
County has first confirmed CWD case
Waupaca County has its first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in a wild deer. A hunter harvested the 2-year-old doe in the town of Harrison in the northwestern part of the county, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. DNR to host public meeting. The DNR and Waupaca...
seehafernews.com
Two Teens Die in Fond du Lac County Crash, Community Support Swells
Last weekend, two teenage boys passed away following a crash in Fond du Lac County. The boys, who have been identified as Tommy Koenigs and Nevins Zoch, were driving on Golf Course Road in the Town of Taycheedah at around 3:30 a.m. when they hit a tree. Zoch died at...
seehafernews.com
Weill Center Warns of Scam Involving a 3rd Party Website
The Stefanie H. Weill Center in Sheboygan is warning patrons of a scam involving a 3rd party website. This unnamed website is charging much more for tickets to shows at the downtown Sheboygan theater than they are supposed to, and this action has been reported to the authorities. If you...
wearegreenbay.com
Late-night structure fire in Manitowoc prompts response from multiple engines
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple engines in Manitowoc County responded to a late-night fire on Sunday in the City of Manitowoc. According to a Facebook post by the Manitowoc Fire & Rescue Department, at 11:16 p.m., firefighters were sent to the 800 block of North 10th Street for a report of a structure fire.
