WTVM

Wanted fugitive arrested in Muscogee County with added charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A wanted fugitive with multiple warrants was captured by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office and charged with more crimes. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, on Jan. 26, the sheriff’s office Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force received intel relating to Cameron Asante-Bediako’s location being back in Muscogee County.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

LaGrange man falsely reports gunpoint robbery due to being late on rent

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 45-year-old man is charged with making a false statement about an alleged robbery because he was late with his rent payment, LaGrange police say. Authorities say on Jan. 26, officers responded to a Stay Lodge Extended Stay on Whitevile Steet in LaGrange regarding an armed robbery.
LAGRANGE, GA
WTVM

Alonzo Dargan, Jr. sentenced to life for murder of pregnant Troup Co. woman

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The man charged in the murder of a pregnant Troup County woman received a life sentence after pleading guilty to all charges. On Oct. 5, 2022, Troup County deputies were called to a single-vehicle accident on Highway 18 near E. Drummond Road. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies discovered a car sprayed with multiple bullets and an unresponsive female victim, 28-year-old Akelia Ware, inside.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Two separate car chases in Columbus ends with 1 arrested, 2 suspects escaping

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two separate police chases in Columbus by Georgia State Patrol (GSP) troopers ended with one suspect arrested and two escaping on Jan. 24. According to GSP, the first incident occurred when a trooper used emergency equipment to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. Due to the driver refusing to stop, a chase began and lasted through several city streets.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Defendants in 2022 Columbus murder of 17-year-old file for immunity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In 2022, The Columbus Police Department made an arrest in the murder of a 17-year-old girl. On March 31 of 2022, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to Staunton Drive in reference to shots fired. At the scene, officers discovered 17-year-old Markayla Marshall suffering from a gunshot wound.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

CPD arrest juvenile suspect with two fake guns in ‘a string of armed robberies’ on Victory Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, between 7:20 p.m. and 7:48 p.m., the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Officers responded to multiple armed robberies near the Victory Drive area. According to the police department, four businesses and an individual were all robbed at gunpoint in “a string of armed robberies.” An attempted armed robbery also occurred […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Juvenile suspect arrested in south Columbus armed robberies, police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A juvenile suspect has been arrested in the last string of armed robberies in south Columbus, police say. On Jan. 24, the Columbus Police Department received reports of multiple armed robberies in the Victory Drive area. According to police, four businesses and one individual were robbed...
COLUMBUS, GA
wgxa.tv

Escaped inmate found and back in police custody

UPDATE (10:52 P.M.): Miracle Davis has been captured. The Montezuma Police Department just announced they located and arrested Davis on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe. They posted to Facebook to thank the public for calling in with tips. -- MACON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Several law enforcement agencies are on the...
OGLETHORPE, GA
WTVM

Police searching for Columbus woman involved deadly Philadelphia stabbing

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities in Philadelphia are searching for a Columbus woman connected to a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Police say they are looking for 19-year-old Nicole Rogers. According to officials, the murder occurred on Monday, Jan. 23, just before noon in the Germantown neighborhood across the street...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Georgia Superior Court: Staunton Drive shooting defendants file for immunity

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Defendants in the Staunton Drive shooting case are filing for immunity, according to judges with Georgia’s Superior Court. Defendants Eurica Turpin and Ceonna Turpin were both charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Kalleah Marshall on March 31, 2022. According to officials, both defendants filed a motion stating […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Americus community calls for action after recent shootings

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) -The Americus Police Department is investigating Wednesday’s shooting which happened near two schools. There is a school less than a few feet away from where the shooting occurred. Neighbors say they have lived here for a long time, and don’t plan on leaving. “My mother...
AMERICUS, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Auburn police investigate pedestrian fatality on I-85, an arrest is anticipated

The Auburn Police Department is currently investigating a pedestrian fatality that apparently occurred on I-85. Police said they anticipate an arrest will be made in connection to this incident. On Tuesday, at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to a call about a pedestrian walking on the roadway in the southbound lane...
AUBURN, AL
13WMAZ

UPDATE: Officers capture escaped Macon County inmate

MONTEZUMA, Ga. — UPDATE, 10:35 p.m.:. Miracle Davis was found on Carla Drive in Oglethorpe and has arrested been arrested, according to the Montezuma Police Department. Investigators in Macon County are searching for an inmate who escaped from the Macon County jail Thursday. According to a post on the...
MACON COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Columbus police searching for suspect in multiple fraud crimes

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police ask for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted on fraud charges. Police say he is a suspect in several ongoing investigations involving what authorities call card cracking. The sergeant over financial crimes says the department has been seeing a pattern of...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

UPDATE: Ruth Vickerstaff arrives at Lee County Justice Center

UPDATE 10:42 pm: According to the Opelika Police Department, Ruth Vickerstaff, one of the two accused in the death of Opelika Jane Doe, has officially arrived at the Lee County Justice Center. There is no word at the moment regarding when Lamar Vickerstaff will arrive. This is a developing story. Stick with WRBL on-air and […]
OPELIKA, AL

