Buyers of mini cinnamon Fireball bottles thought they contained whisky — turns out they don't, lawsuit claims
The suit claims the 99-cent bottles, sold at gas stations and convenience stores, created the "overall misleading impression" it contains whisky."
McDonald’s is testing a change for its cups on its ‘journey towards good’
McDonald’s is testing a new beverage cup lid that does not require a straw. But, some customers are calling at the restaurant because some of its beverages are served in plastic cups. In a statement provided to PennLive, McDonald’s said, “McDonald’s is currently testing strawless lids for our cold...
I tried Taco Bell’s chicken wings so you don’t have to: Should you?
Taco Bell apparently wants everyone to “Live Mas,” even if it means eating chicken wings. The national chain has reintroduced its Crispy Chicken Wings in time for NFL football playoffs. Maybe I’m wrong, but buying wings at Taco Bell is like hitting up the Chick-fil-A drive-thru for a Crunchwrap.
