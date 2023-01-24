Read full article on original website
Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor
In case you missed it, the mayor of Cincinnati involved himself in the ongoing AFC Championship hype train on Friday. Mayor Aftab Pureval took several shots at the Kansas City Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The mayor then, in perhaps cringy fashion, claimed that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Mahomes’ father. Not all were Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes’ wife sends clear message to Cincinnati Mayor appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NBC Philadelphia
49ers Shirt Appears on Rocky Balboa Statue Ahead of NFC Title Game Vs. Eagles
Rocky statue adorned with 49ers shirt before NFC Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Yo, Adrian! Someone is up to some shenanigans in Philadelphia. The city's beloved Rocky Balboa statue was photographed wearing a 49ers shirt Thursday night ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship Game, and Philadelphia Eagles fans are not happy.
NBC Philadelphia
Former Detroit Lions Linebacker Jessie Lemonier Dead at 25
Jessie Lemonier, a former linebacker for the Detroit Lions, has died at the age of 25, the team announced on Thursday. Lemonier began his NFL career on the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020 as an undrafted free agent, following his college football career with the Liberty Flames. He joined the...
Upworthy
Teacher tries to sell JJ Watt's jersey to raise money for her grandpa's funeral. J.J. steps in to help.
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 22, 2022. It has since been updated. J.J. Watt came to the rescue of a distressed NFL fan and teacher who was struggling to raise money for her grandfather's funeral. The Arizona Cardinals player offered to cover the expenses for the teacher. The adorable exchange has gone viral and reminded everyone that there's still plenty of goodness and hope out there. Jennifer Simpson, a teacher, had lost her grandfather, her last living grandparent, two weeks ago but didn't have enough money to hold a funeral for him. She tried to sell J.J. Watt merchandise, including a shoe and a T-shirt, hoping to raise money. The funeral home had informed her they couldn't hold onto the body any longer and the teacher was under immense pressure. "I have a pair of @JJWatt women's edition of Reebok shoes size 9 $60. I've worn them twice. They are great shoes, I'm only selling because we are raising money for my grandpa's funeral. I also have a Watt women's XL Texans Jersey for $30. Anyone interested?" she asked on Twitter, posting images of the shoes as well.
