Read full article on original website
Related
Former North Myrtle Beach firefighter charged with crime involving minor
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A former North Myrtle Beach firefighter was arrested on a charge for a crime involving a minor, according to officials. City spokesperson Donald Graham said the city is aware of the pending criminal charges against Kevin Polich and that he resigned from his position on Wednesday. “We were shocked […]
Horry County Schools teacher faces kidnapping, assault charges in Surfside Beach
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools employee is facing kidnapping and assault-and-battery charges after being arrested by Surfside Beach police on Thursday, according to online jail records. Kimberly D. Bone, 59, of Surfside Beach, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention and released on bonds totaling $4,000. News13 has reached out […]
19-year-old charged after hit-and-run death in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old man has been charged after a deadly hit and run in Florence, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Trezahn Keilen Nykheim Stubbs was arrested on Jan. 20 and charged after Joseph LaBianco, 58, was hit and killed on Jan. 9 in the area of E. Ashby Road […]
WECT
Shallotte Police Department searching for man involved in bank fraud
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The Shallotte Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify an older white male in reference to a financial fraud case at several local banks. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-754-6008.
WECT
Man convicted of murder in New Hanover Co. being considered for parole
RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A man serving a life sentence for second-degree murder is being considered for parole. James Daniels was convicted in New Hanover County on May 31, 1988. Daniels is being considered for parole via the Mutual Agreement Parole Program (MAPP). MAPP is a scholastic and vocational program...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
WECT
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office charges woman in animal cruelty case
CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details surrounding a Cerro Gordo woman who was charged in a case related to animal cruelty. According to a representative with the CCSO, a deputy and animal control units arrived at 52 Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo in reference to animal cruelty on Jan. 20. Authorities found numerous cages occupied by dogs that were malnourished and unkempt. Additionally, they found numerous animal carcasses that were in various states of decomposition.
WMBF
Mullins police arrest man after short chase, drugs and money seized
MULLINS, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is behind bars in the Pee Dee after police say he led officers on a short chase earlier this week. The Mullins Police Department said Christopher Johnson was arrested after running into a home on West Lowmen Street. Police added a “large quantity of...
WECT
All suspects arrested, charged in connection to N.C. man found dead in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The seventh and eighth suspects in the case of a North Carolina man who was found dead in Horry County after being reported missing earlier this month are in custody Wednesday morning. The Horry County Police Department said Friday that eight suspects in total...
19-year-old, 17-year-old arrested in Socastee in North Carolina killing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in Horry County in connection with a shooting death in North Carolina, according to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office. Jalen Amari Campbell, of Myrtle Beach, and the 17-year-old, whose name was not released, were arrested in the Socastee area, deputies said. Campbell was […]
2 juveniles arrested for threatening to shoot Williamsburg County school
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the […]
WECT
N.C. man pleads guilty, sentenced in deadly Horry County hit-and-run
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man was sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly Horry County motorcycle crash. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday that 23-year-old Justin Lindsay, of Lumberton, pleaded guilty to hit and run charges days before his trial was set to begin Monday.
YAHOO!
Facing DUI charge in South Carolina, Brunswick County deputy suspended
A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was arrested early Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach. According to online booking records, 58-year-old James Richey Geiger was booked into the Horry County Detention Center shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. He was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.
WECT
Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of her...
WECT
One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
Why a Robeson County triple homicide suspect was out on parole after a life sentence
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A former Robeson County District Attorney said Tuesday’s triple homicide may not have happened if a rule change was enacted just nine months earlier. Corey Grant Leak, 46, is in jail again, facing a long list of charges that includes three counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life […]
WECT
Trial to begin next week in fatal 2020 shooting in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The murder trial for the man accused of killing Carly Rae Baron in 2020 is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s office. Jaquan Jackson was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on charges of first-degree murder in connection...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
James McKamey sentenced to death for killing retired Columbus County music teacher
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A jury has reached a decision on the fate of James McKamey. A Columbus County jury decided on the death penalty for McKamey, who received his sentence Thursday morning from Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Douglas B. Sasser. “The Death penalty is the law...
Comments / 4