ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brunswick County, NC

Comments / 4

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Warrants for man charged in KC Johnson’s murder provide new details

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Arrest warrants for the man charged in the murder of KC Johnson are providing us with new details in the case. William Haven Hicks, has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and financial card theft. According to warrants...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office charges woman in animal cruelty case

CERRO GORDO, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has shared the details surrounding a Cerro Gordo woman who was charged in a case related to animal cruelty. According to a representative with the CCSO, a deputy and animal control units arrived at 52 Pond Drive in Cerro Gordo in reference to animal cruelty on Jan. 20. Authorities found numerous cages occupied by dogs that were malnourished and unkempt. Additionally, they found numerous animal carcasses that were in various states of decomposition.
CERRO GORDO, NC
WCBD Count on 2

2 juveniles arrested for threatening to shoot Williamsburg County school

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Two juveniles were arrested Wednesday for allegedly threatening to shoot up a Williamsburg County middle school. Deputies with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a shooting threat at M.B. Lee Middle School in Hemingway. The school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement responded to investigate the […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WECT

N.C. man pleads guilty, sentenced in deadly Horry County hit-and-run

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina man was sentenced to prison in connection to a deadly Horry County motorcycle crash. The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office said Wednesday that 23-year-old Justin Lindsay, of Lumberton, pleaded guilty to hit and run charges days before his trial was set to begin Monday.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YAHOO!

Facing DUI charge in South Carolina, Brunswick County deputy suspended

A deputy with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office was arrested early Monday morning in North Myrtle Beach. According to online booking records, 58-year-old James Richey Geiger was booked into the Horry County Detention Center shortly after 1 a.m. Monday. He was arrested by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department and charged with driving under the influence.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of her...
LELAND, NC
WECT

One man injured after shooting in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - One person has been injured after shots were fired at the 100 block of South Pine Street around 5 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. First responders found one unidentified man had been shot when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to Columbus Regional...
CHADBOURN, NC
WECT

Trial to begin next week in fatal 2020 shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The murder trial for the man accused of killing Carly Rae Baron in 2020 is scheduled to begin Monday, according to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s office. Jaquan Jackson was indicted by a grand jury in 2020 on charges of first-degree murder in connection...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy