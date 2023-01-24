ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haines City, FL

leesburg-news.com

Four helicopters called to transport patients from crash scene in Leesburg

Four helicopters were called to transport patients Thursday morning from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Leesburg. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on County Road 470 near the Florida Turnpike. Leesburg Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and found two vehicles with heavy damage and multiple patients.
LEESBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

55-foot yacht catches fire at Ruskin marina

RUSKIN, Fla. — A 55-foot-long yacht caught on fire Thursday morning at a marina in Ruskin, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Just after 9 a.m., firefighters responded to Little Harbor Marinas after someone called to report a fire on a boat moored to the end of the dock. First responders said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from a 55-foot yacht.
RUSKIN, FL
WESH

Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure

ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages

A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Seminole County animal shelter overcrowded as renovations are underway

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County's animal shelter is getting a makeover, and that renovation work is creating some space issues. Out of necessity, they’re temporarily working out of a trailer in the back parking lot of Seminole County Animal Services. "We're in a big flux right now...
WFLA

Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
