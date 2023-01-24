Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Women at Orlando Union Rescue Mission sew "Adopt Me" bandanas for homeless dogs
Women from the Orlando Union Rescue Mission are learning to sew bandanas to help shelter dogs get adopted. The women are learning to get back on their feet one stitch at a time.
Plant City Man Killed Attempting To Cross N. Alexander Street
PLANT CITY, Fla. – A 67-year-old Plant City man was killed in a pedestrian crash that happened on Thursday around 7:08 pm. The Plant City Police Department received a 911 call regarding a traffic crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian with injury. Upon police
Haines City Police says armed homeowner walked in on burglary of his home
The owner of the house in the Oakland neighborhood, who lives there with his girlfriend, said that two people were standing in his kitchen at 1:45 in the morning.
leesburg-news.com
Four helicopters called to transport patients from crash scene in Leesburg
Four helicopters were called to transport patients Thursday morning from the scene of a two-vehicle crash in Leesburg. The crash occurred at about 6:30 a.m. on County Road 470 near the Florida Turnpike. Leesburg Fire Rescue arrived on the scene and found two vehicles with heavy damage and multiple patients.
Police: Haines City homeowner shoots suspected burglar
HAINES CITY, Fla. — A man in Haines City opened fire on a suspected burglar early Friday after finding two strangers standing in his kitchen, the Haines City Police Department reports. The homeowner's girlfriend and a small puppy were at the house in the Oakland community at the time...
55-foot yacht catches fire at Ruskin marina
RUSKIN, Fla. — A 55-foot-long yacht caught on fire Thursday morning at a marina in Ruskin, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue. Just after 9 a.m., firefighters responded to Little Harbor Marinas after someone called to report a fire on a boat moored to the end of the dock. First responders said when they arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from a 55-foot yacht.
WESH
Orlando police: Woman's body found on I-4, prompting 12-hour closure
ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. on Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say it was around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday when officials received multiple calls about vehicles hitting a human body on I-4 eastbound near the Orange Blossom Trail exit.
villages-news.com
Renter tells special magistrate about nightmare conditions at home in The Villages
A renter told a special magistrate Tuesday about nightmare conditions at her home in The Villages. Carol Ward, who lives in a rented manufactured home at 1016 Aloha Way on the Historic Side of The Villages, detailed her concerns about rats, water damage and mold at the home where she has lived for the past five years. A code enforcement officer has documented many more problems including fire hazards due to issues with electrical wiring. In addition, the windows have been nailed shut from the outside and the roof is leaking.
Police save burglar who was shot by homeowner in Haines City
In a dramatic turn of events, police saved the life of an alleged burglar after he was shot by a homeowner in Haines City early Friday morning.
WESH
Stretch of I-4 reopens after being closed for 12 hours due to death investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. — At 10:40 a.m. Friday, a section of Interstate 4's eastbound lanes in Orange County reopened after being shut down for 12 hours. Orlando police say the closure was due to a death investigation. The blocked area on I-4 was between South John Young Parkway and South...
Celebrating Gasparilla 2023? Cross Bay Ferry to not provide service
TAMPA, Fla. — For everyone planning on traveling to downtown Tampa for the 2023 Gasparilla Pirate Festival, keep in mind that the Cross Bay Ferry isn't a transportation option this year. In a message on the Cross Bay Ferry website, officials explain the boat will not be able to...
Man arrested after possible kidnapping leads to pursuit that ends with crash into fence
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested Friday after a suspected kidnapping led to a chase that ended with a crash into a residential fence, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies just before 4 p.m. received a...
WESH
Seminole County animal shelter overcrowded as renovations are underway
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County's animal shelter is getting a makeover, and that renovation work is creating some space issues. Out of necessity, they’re temporarily working out of a trailer in the back parking lot of Seminole County Animal Services. "We're in a big flux right now...
Suspect sought after 1930s pickup truck stolen in Pasco County
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole a 1930s pickup truck. Deputies said the truck, a 1937 GMC COE (Cab Over Engine) pickup truck with Florida antique tag IZ2358, was stolen from a business parking lot near the intersection of State Road 54 and Success Drive in […]
fox13news.com
Local influencer uses social media to help get RV for man living on the streets in Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla. - A man who has been on the streets for 30 years finally has a home thanks to a Good Samaritan who uses social media to help strangers. Lloyd Gainey was sitting on a bench in Lake Mirror Park in Lakeland recently when Travis Sattineri walked by. "Thirty...
Police: Man arrested after being seen walking near West Melbourne school with rifle
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in West Melbourne said they worked to secure a school after reports of a man walking around with a rifle. Officers were called to search for a man with a gun near Pineapple Cove Classical Academy on Tuesday. The incident caused great concern and...
fox35orlando.com
Melbourne man arrested for threatening to shoot up, bomb Orlando convention: Deputies
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A Melbourne man has been arrested after he allegedly posted threats on social media saying he would shoot up a Megaplex convention later this year, deputies said. On Jan 10, deputies said they received a call in reference to terroristic threats directed toward the Florida United...
Family identifies Brooksville woman killed in fire with animals, asks for answers
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a fire in Brooksville left a woman and several animals dead on Friday. While authorities haven't given the identity of the person killed, Sharon Schwindt's family tells 10 Tampa Bay's Angelina Salcedo that they're sure she was the one killed.
Crash causes delays to morning traffic on I-75 North in Hillsborough County
SUN CITY CENTER, Fla. — An early morning crash on Interstate 75 caused delays for commuters Thursday morning in Hillsborough County. The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. on I-75 northbound at Big Bend Road in Sun City Center, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. At the height of...
WESH
Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 injured in shootout with Brevard County deputies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead and a female is in the hospital following a standoff in Brevard County. The sheriff says they were on Beverly Court in Melbourne Beach on Wednesday to serve a drug search warrant specifically for fentanyl and meth. Neighbors said it is...
