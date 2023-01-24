Read full article on original website
USA interim Anthony Hudson committed to staying in charge for 'as long as I'm asked to'
Hudson took charge of his first game this week - a 2-1 friendly loss to Serbia - following the expiration of Gregg Berhalter's contract and the bombshell revelation about the former coach.
Gio Reyna Continues Post-World Cup Streak With Second-Straight Game Winner for Dortmund
Gio Reyna’s goal-scoring streak continued on Wednesday against Mainz. The 20-year-old entered the game for Dortmund in the 62nd minute and delivered his second-straight game winner off a set piece from the corner. His goal -- which came deep into stoppage time -- was the exclamation point on an...
Tommy Paul Beats Ben Shelton in All-US Quarterfinal at Australian Open
Tommy Paul received a lot less attention than his younger, less-experienced, opponent, Ben Shelton, heading into their all-American quarterfinal at the Australian Open. Perhaps that was a product of the fascination with the out-of-nowhere Shelton: Just 20, and less than a year after winning an NCAA title for the University of Florida, he was traveling outside of the United States for the first time and participating in his second Grand Slam tournament.
