abc7amarillo.com
Prolonged period below freezing next week
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Pleasant temperatures will be short-lived moving into the final weekend of January. Frigid air is set to spill into the region Saturday night which will bring a prolonged cold snap for parts of the panhandles. Highs on Saturday will be seasonal climbing into the middle 50s...
abc7amarillo.com
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
abc7amarillo.com
Electricians in demand in Texas, more people needed in the industry
BULVERDE, Texas - According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical work is a growing field, but the number of people entering the field is decreasing. In fact, electrician jobs are expected to grow by over 9% from 2020 to 2030. This is higher than the 7.7% growth rate projected for all occupations. This is having an impact on homeowners.
abc7amarillo.com
FEMA reports more than 2,500 applicants from Alabama after recent string of tornadoes
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reported it has had 2,859 applications submitted from the state of Alabama asking for federal relief following the Jan. 12 tornadoes. The agency believes that number is still growing. This is why we are on the ground to make...
abc7amarillo.com
Texas DPS explains proactive measures taken at the southern border
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.
abc7amarillo.com
SNAP emergency benefits to expire nationwide in February
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services announced on Tuesday that emergency payments intended to increase households' monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in response to the pandemic will be coming to an end in February. These additional SNAP benefits were launched with the Families First Coronavirus Response...
abc7amarillo.com
Pennsylvania family found dead part of pre-planned double homicide-suicide, officials say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials in Pennsylvania say a family found dead was part of a pre-planned double homicide-suicide. An adult woman and her parents were found shot to death at a home in West Manchester Township on Wednesday. The York County Coroner said 26-year-old Morgan Daub died...
abc7amarillo.com
Oklahoma parents share tragedy in push for abortion law change
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma City couple wants to change the state's abortion law to allow for the early births of babies with fatal conditions. Those are babies with no medical chance of survival after delivery. "I think that a lot of people want to loop this into...
abc7amarillo.com
Ag producers, farmers attend Producer Pre-Plant meeting
RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — How long is the drought in Texas predicted to last? No one has a precise answer, just a guess. That’s why ag producers and farmers attended a Producer Pre-Plant meeting Wednesday morning in Randall County. They attended looking to acquire more information pertaining...
abc7amarillo.com
Nebraska farmers, researchers seek to raise awareness of cyberattacks to agriculture
KEARNEY, Neb. (KHGI) — Many farmers think nothing of leaving keys in the pickup, but folks in agriculture may be leaving the door wide open when it comes to their technology. You may think the cow-calf business is old-school, but Brock Elsen's operation depends on technology. To track my...
abc7amarillo.com
US News & World Report ranks WTAMU online undergraduate program among top in state
CANYON, Texas (KVII) — West Texas A&M University’s online undergraduate program is No. 2 in Texas and tied for No. 30 in the country, according to newly released 2023 rankings from U.S. News & World Report. Several undergraduate and graduate programs also rank highly state and nationwide in...
abc7amarillo.com
First Lady Cecilia Abbott launches human trafficking awareness campaign 'Can You See Me?'
AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday afternoon, First Lady Cecilia Abbott launched a human trafficking awareness campaign at the Governor’s Mansion. The Can You See Me? campaign is an effort to educate the public on how to spot the signs of human trafficking and report it. “I stand here today...
abc7amarillo.com
Most Texans say country headed in wrong direction, poll finds
AUSTIN, Texas — Texans are growing increasingly concerned for the state of the country's outlook and economy, a new poll provided to CBS Austin from The Texas Lyceum finds. The annual nonpartisan poll found 62% of Texans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, which, the poll says, is similar to trends from the years before. Less than a third of respondents, 28%, said the country is working on the right track.
abc7amarillo.com
Leaders nationwide struggle to combat rising homicide rates among juveniles
WASHINGTON (TND) — Homicide rates among juveniles are rising to alarming levels as kids are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators. Just a few weeks into the new year, at least ten children have been struck by bullets in the state of Maryland. In Washington D.C., a staggering 105 juveniles were shot in 2022 alone.
