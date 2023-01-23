ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Prolonged period below freezing next week

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - Pleasant temperatures will be short-lived moving into the final weekend of January. Frigid air is set to spill into the region Saturday night which will bring a prolonged cold snap for parts of the panhandles. Highs on Saturday will be seasonal climbing into the middle 50s...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily snowfall records set in the Texas panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — A healthy dose of snow for much of the south Plains region fell Tuesday. Amarillo was on the low side for snowfall accumulation but still managed to record 2.8" of wet snow which was enough to set a daily snowfall record for Jan. 24 dating back to 1892!
AMARILLO, TX
Electricians in demand in Texas, more people needed in the industry

BULVERDE, Texas - According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical work is a growing field, but the number of people entering the field is decreasing. In fact, electrician jobs are expected to grow by over 9% from 2020 to 2030. This is higher than the 7.7% growth rate projected for all occupations. This is having an impact on homeowners.
BULVERDE, TX
Texas DPS explains proactive measures taken at the southern border

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott launched Operation Lone Star in March of 2021 in response to "a rise in illegal immigration." The Operation gives Texas Department of Public Safety permission to "use available resources to enforce all applicable federal and state laws to prevent the criminal activity along the border, including criminal trespassing , smuggling and human trafficking," according to the operations website.
EL PASO, TX
SNAP emergency benefits to expire nationwide in February

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma Human Services announced on Tuesday that emergency payments intended to increase households' monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in response to the pandemic will be coming to an end in February. These additional SNAP benefits were launched with the Families First Coronavirus Response...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma parents share tragedy in push for abortion law change

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma City couple wants to change the state's abortion law to allow for the early births of babies with fatal conditions. Those are babies with no medical chance of survival after delivery. "I think that a lot of people want to loop this into...
TULSA, OK
Ag producers, farmers attend Producer Pre-Plant meeting

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — How long is the drought in Texas predicted to last? No one has a precise answer, just a guess. That’s why ag producers and farmers attended a Producer Pre-Plant meeting Wednesday morning in Randall County. They attended looking to acquire more information pertaining...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
Most Texans say country headed in wrong direction, poll finds

AUSTIN, Texas — Texans are growing increasingly concerned for the state of the country's outlook and economy, a new poll provided to CBS Austin from The Texas Lyceum finds. The annual nonpartisan poll found 62% of Texans say the country is heading in the wrong direction, which, the poll says, is similar to trends from the years before. Less than a third of respondents, 28%, said the country is working on the right track.
TEXAS STATE
Leaders nationwide struggle to combat rising homicide rates among juveniles

WASHINGTON (TND) — Homicide rates among juveniles are rising to alarming levels as kids are increasingly becoming both victims and perpetrators. Just a few weeks into the new year, at least ten children have been struck by bullets in the state of Maryland. In Washington D.C., a staggering 105 juveniles were shot in 2022 alone.
WASHINGTON, DC

