Opelika, AL

wdhn.com

Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Opelika during daughter’s estimated death

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida,...
OPELIKA, AL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff arrive at Lee County Justice Center

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Opelika Police Department announced that with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, both Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were extradited to Opelika. According to OPD, detectives traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, where the Vickerstaffs were held since authorities took them into...
LEE COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died but for how she lived. For her patients, coworkers, and friends, Stephanie Stone was much more than another violent crime statistic. Stephanie worked at Alabama Cancer Care of Montgomery. “She was one of the most...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

How did you end up on the streets? Some of those counted in Columbus homeless count answer that question

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Early Tuesday morning, about three dozen volunteers working across Columbus and Phenix City counting the region’s homeless population. Home for Good’s annual Point in Time count puts names and faces on the homeless problem. John was sleeping under the Oglethorpe Bridge when Home for Good volunteers found him before the sun […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

20-year-old Georgia man fatally struck by train in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A 20-year-old Fortson, Georgia, man was fatally struck by a train earlier this morning, according to the Russell County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City, Alabama. The coroner’s office says Ahmad Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead […]
PHENIX CITY, AL
wdhn.com

First wrestler in Dothan city history signs scholarship

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s a historic day in Dothan as an athlete signed to wrestle in college for the first time in the city’s history. Tristin Robinson of Northside Methodist Academy will soon join the Huntingdon Hawks wrestling program. Robinson started wrestling three years ago when...
DOTHAN, AL

