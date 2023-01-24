Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular Auburn business giving away free food on ThursdayAsh JurbergAuburn, AL
The Inventor Of A Multi-Billion Dollar Company Who Died Addicted And PennilessThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
The Auburn Tigers' Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardAuburn, AL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbusTed RiversColumbus, GA
“Her Kids Were Left By Themselves,” Family Says Missing Georgia Mother Would Never Leave Her Children AloneThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, GA
Related
wdhn.com
Police: Witness puts Vickerstaff in Opelika during daughter’s estimated death
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Court documents are revealing new information regarding the Florida man accused of murdering his daughter Amore Wiggins in the decade-old Opelika Baby Jane Doe case. His wife was arrested for not reporting the child missing. According to Opelika police, Lamar Vickerstaff is charged with felony...
WTVM
Father, stepmother of Baby Jane Doe extradited to Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Father and stepmother of Amore Wiggins, better known as Baby Jane Doe, arrived in Lee County nearly 11 years to the day when the little girl’s remains were found. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit assisted in transporting Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff from Jacksonville, Florida,...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff arrive at Lee County Justice Center
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Opelika Police Department announced that with assistance from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Aviation Unit, both Lamar and Ruth Vickerstaff were extradited to Opelika. According to OPD, detectives traveled to Jacksonville, Florida, where the Vickerstaffs were held since authorities took them into...
WSFA
Friends, co-workers remember Montgomery woman, 64, shot to death
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman is being remembered not for how she died but for how she lived. For her patients, coworkers, and friends, Stephanie Stone was much more than another violent crime statistic. Stephanie worked at Alabama Cancer Care of Montgomery. “She was one of the most...
Officers asked to wear plain clothes at Capital Murder trial of alleged Auburn cop killer
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Law Enforcement officers are being asked to wear plain clothes and not their uniforms if they attend the February 6th Capital Murder trial for a man accused of killing an Auburn Police Officer. Tuesday, inside the Lee County Justice Center, a status hearing was held in the Capital Murder case involving […]
WTVM
Former coworker talks on Lamar Vickerstaff, father of Opelika Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Piecing together the story of exactly what happened to Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe. Tonight we are learning more about the father of the child now identified as. . In January 2006,. was born. Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe now has an identity after the unidentified skeletal...
How did you end up on the streets? Some of those counted in Columbus homeless count answer that question
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Early Tuesday morning, about three dozen volunteers working across Columbus and Phenix City counting the region’s homeless population. Home for Good’s annual Point in Time count puts names and faces on the homeless problem. John was sleeping under the Oglethorpe Bridge when Home for Good volunteers found him before the sun […]
20-year-old Georgia man fatally struck by train in Phenix City
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A 20-year-old Fortson, Georgia, man was fatally struck by a train earlier this morning, according to the Russell County Coroner’s Office. The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23, at 400 State Dock Road in Phenix City, Alabama. The coroner’s office says Ahmad Brooks, 20, was pronounced dead […]
wdhn.com
First wrestler in Dothan city history signs scholarship
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — It’s a historic day in Dothan as an athlete signed to wrestle in college for the first time in the city’s history. Tristin Robinson of Northside Methodist Academy will soon join the Huntingdon Hawks wrestling program. Robinson started wrestling three years ago when...
Former Alabama lawmaker sues city, police over alleged ‘set-up’ arrest
A former state lawmaker is suing the city of Montgomery and its police chief over his arrest last year on a sex abuse charge that was later dropped, maintaining he only “politely hugged” the woman in question. Former Rep. Perry Hooper Jr. filed a civil lawsuit Tuesday saying...
Schools delay opening on Wednesday, Jan. 25 due to potentially severe weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Some schools in the WRBL News 3 viewing area are opening late in the face of weather aware conditions on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Take a look at the schools altering their hours below: Russell County School SystemDelayed by 2 hours Phenix City SchoolsDelayed by 2 hours Barbour County SchoolsDelayed until 9 […]
Two tractor-trailer trucks collide, killing one driver, Alabama troopers report
Two tractor-trailer trucks collided early Wednesday on a stretch of highway in Alabama killing one driver, state troopers said. The two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 3:40 a.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Cuthbert, Georgia, man. Michael Lashon Stewart, 49, was critically injured when the...
‘I don’t know if I’m going to make it:’ Alabama native was on phone with girlfriend tornado flipped 18-wheeler
An Alabama native was right behind a flipping 18-wheeler Thursday afternoon when a suspected tornado passed across the road on which he was driving. He thought it was going to die. Alex Combs said he was on the phone with his girlfriend when he saw the tractor-trailer begin to flip,...
Comments / 0