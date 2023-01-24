ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

coastalreview.org

Topsail Island panel to lobby for terminal groin funding

A Topsail Island board hopes to prompt change to a North Carolina law that requires beach towns to foot the costs of building and maintaining hardened beach erosion-control structures. When the North Carolina General Assembly in 2011 repealed a 30-year-old ban on the structures, known as terminal groins, legislators determined...
TOPSAIL BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Cape Fear Foodie: Pinpoint

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – As I mentioned a couple of weeks ago, January is my birth month and along with that came careful consideration of where I would eat dinner. Should I indulge in Italian? Splurge on Seafood? Mingle with Mexican? The possibilities are endless. However, the shortlist came...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lane reopen along U.S. 421 following crash

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that the right, southbound lane of U.S. 421/U.S. 17 is now reopen near U.S. 74. According to the announcement, a vehicle crash had caused a lane closure at around 7:15 a.m. Updates will be provided as more information...
WILMINGTON, NC
WRAL

Myrtle Beach man accused of killing missing Wilmington woman

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in North Carolina for the first-degree murder of a woman he met on social media was arrested in Myrtle Beach. WMBF reports records show William Hicks was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County on Tuesday. He was scheduled to appear in court in a New Hanover County courtroom in Wilmington, N.C., the same day.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WITN

Cherry Point Marines hold exercise at Albert J. Ellis airport

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Military training exercises are a common thing here in Eastern Carolina, but you don’t typically see that training out in the community. Wednesday, the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) was at Albert J. Ellis airport in Onslow County conducting operating capabilities in a multi-site exercise.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WITN

Marine resiliency workshop held at Camp Lejeune

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WITN) - Being in the military or having a family member in the service can be tough, but there are some programs designed to help. The II Marine Expeditionary Force at Camp Lejeune held a resiliency workshop at the Camp Lejeune Base Education Center. The Marine Resiliency...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
WECT

Troopers searching for driver of 18-wheeler involved in fatal wreck

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in a fatal wreck Wednesday morning. According to Trooper Shepherd, the wreck occurred around 6 a.m. when the 18-wheeler traveling on Tobermory Road failed to yield for a Sonoma pickup truck traveling on N.C. 87. The 18-wheeler then left the scene.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island Police recover body of missing person in marsh area

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department has recovered the body of a missing person. Police say the family of 25-year-old Hannah Nazzaro asked for assistance locating her after she went missing last week. Officers worked with the family and performed several searches in areas where...
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Driver airlifted from one-vehicle wreck on US 130 after hitting a tree

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A driver was airlifted to New Hanover Medical Regional Center after a one-vehicle wreck on US 130 occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at 5:22 p.m. According to troopers with State Highway Patrol, the vehicle was traveling east of US 130 when it crossed over into the center line and ran off the road. The vehicle then overcorrected, ran off the right and struck a tree.
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Community tips lead to arrest of man accused of Southport Lowe’s theft

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing items from the Lowe’s hardware store in Southport on January 14th. Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office detectives say community tips helped identify and lead to the arrest of William Richard Williams, III. Williams has been...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

State Auditor’s report finds insufficient evidence to prosecute Ocean Isle Beach mayor

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie Smith will not face criminal charges following a State Auditor’s report regarding a 2018 land deal. A 2022 state audit into the sale of the Town of Ocean Isle Beach’s police department building and land to a real estate company co-owned by the mayor revealed numerous instances of alleged wrongdoing by Mayor Debbie Smith and the Board of Commissioners.
OCEAN ISLE BEACH, NC
foxwilmington.com

Leland Police Department searching for runaway juvenile

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) – The Leland Police Department has announced that they are looking for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Jan. 25. According to the announcement, 17-year-old Riley Hooper was last seen around 4:30 p.m. near Windsor Park. Authorities stated that Hooper left the area of...
LELAND, NC

