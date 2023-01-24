ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

theadvocate.com

'I'm overwhelmed': Port Allen and Prairieville teachers receive $25,000 education awards

Two Louisiana teachers were each presented with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award during surprise ceremonies Tuesday in Port Allen and Prairieville. Elise Frederic, a first-grade teacher at Lakeside Elementary School in Prairieville, received the award, sometimes called the “Oscars of teaching,” for her innovative literacy teaching style. Dereka Duncan, a fifth-grade science teacher at Cohn Elementary in Port Allen, where she once went to school herself, received the award for her engaging yet challenging lessons and her dedication to the community.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

Select/Non-Select Bracket: What will it be in 2023?

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The annual Louisiana High School Athletic Association convention down in Baton Rouge peaks more interest this year pending possible significant changes to the select/non-select format for at least the next year. The changes could impact the major sports, including football, basketball, baseball and softball, at...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
WAFB

2 teachers honored with $25K awards for strides in student literacy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Educators in Ascension Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish have been honored with the Milken Educator Award for strides in student literacy. The $25,000 awards went to both first-grade teacher Elise Frederic, and fifth-grade teacher Dereka Duncan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. Every year, it gets presented to around 40 K-12 educators across the United States, who make a profound difference for students, colleagues, and communities.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
WAFB

City of Baker extends payment date for consolidated utilities bill

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baker has extended the payment date for consolidated utilities bill the city announced on Thursday, Jan. 26. The payment dates have been extended for all accounts due on Jan. 23, 2023, those accounts, payments received by Feb. 10 will incur no late fees or penalties.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

Pointe Coupee Parish schools will be closed Wednesday

POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office announced Pointe Coupee Parish public schools will be closed on Wednesday, Jan. 25. The announcement comes after severe weather in the area on Tuesday night. In addition, all schools and offices in Iberville Parish will be closed on...
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
wwno.org

The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School is awarded for surmounting pandemic obstacles

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Here's what it featured:. The Southern University Laboratory Virtual School in Baton Rouge will be recognized next week by the State Department of Education for its progress and development despite extraordinary obstacles. During the ongoing pandemic, the school managed to go from an F to a C rating in just a few years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Reggie’s releases statement on Madison Brooks investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reggie’s released an official statement on Thursday, Jan. 26, about the ongoing investigation into the death of LSU student Madison Brooks. Arrest documents show Brooks left a bar near LSU’s campus with three men and a 17-year-old male. Brooks was standing in a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Official closures announced after severe weather hits viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In view of the severe weather that passed through Baton Rouge and surrounding areas last night, certain area schools have announced closures on Wednesday, January 25. Please note the running list of closures below. Diocese of Baton Rouge:. Details: St. John Interparochial School in...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

