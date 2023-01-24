Read full article on original website
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WATCH: Roadway Safety Task Forces in Wyoming
Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that discusses the DUI Task Forces in Wyoming and why they are important. Pete Abrams from the Highway Safety Office is featured as a guest speaker in this virtual traffic safety session. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero...
Wyoming, Missouri library systems to expand arts education programs for older adults
CASPER, Wyo. — A total of 132 public and county library systems in Missouri and Wyoming will develop and/or expand arts education programs that improve the lives of older adults through the Advancing Creative Aging Through State Library Leadership Initiative. By 2030, adults 55 and over will be the...
Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates
CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼
When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
Military-connected Cheyenne schools become first recipients of state’s Purple Star Program
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Department of Education, along with Governor Mark Gordon and the Wyoming Military Department, awarded the state first two Purple Star Schools to two Cheyenne schools – Freedom Elementary and McCormick Junior High – at a ceremony at the capitol today. “I am...
Wyoming joins 25-state lawsuit challenging Environmental Social Governance investments
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG, or Environmental Social Governance, investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, the Governor’s Office said in a press release.
2023 State Spirit Competition in Casper postponed Friday ahead of winter storm
CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 Wyoming High School Athletics Association State Spirit Competition has been postponed due to the weather. The WHSAA made the announcement Friday morning. “WHSAA State Spirit Tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date,” the association said on its website, adding that ticket refunds...
Arctic blast may bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain, but forecast uncertain
CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend’s winter storm has the potential to drop upwards of 2 feet of snow on Casper Mountain — well, maybe. Even with a blast of arctic air on the region’s doorstep, confidence in forecast models of snowfall totals is somewhat slim, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Riverton said in the forecast discussion.
Lend a Hand and Bowl for Jason’s Friends
On Saturday, March 4, bowlers will lace up their shoes to support their fellow Wyomingites at the 25th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends fundraiser. Jason’s Friends Foundation is a nonprofit organization that steps in to offer a helping hand when a Wyoming child is diagnosed with cancer or a brain or spinal cord tumor. By providing financial assistance for things like travel expenses (fuel, lodging, airfare, meals) and everyday living expenses (house and rent payments, car payments, phone bills, utility bills, etc.), Jason’s Friends Foundation eases the financial burden on Wyoming families so that they can focus on what is most important — their children.
Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80
CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
Understaffed, overworked wardens leery of predator night hunting
Bill OK’d in committee would bring Wyoming into alignment with neighboring states on the use of thermal and infrared technologies on public land. Still, questions about ethics, enforcement and accidents linger. Mike Koshmrl, WyoFile. CHEYENNE—An “unprecedented” shortage of Wyoming game wardens is adding to angst about a legislative proposal...
Wyoming chemical abortion ban passes on first reading despite mixed reactions
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Senators passed on first reading legislation that would ban chemical abortions in the state despite hearing mixed reactions from Wyoming residents and health professionals. During this morning’s Labor, Health and Social Services committee meeting, Sens. Eric Barlow, Anthony Bouchard, Dan Dockstader and Lynn Hutchings voted in...
Federal data shows 30K Wyomingites were eligible for Biden’s student debt relief program
CASPER, Wyo. — In Wyoming, 30,000 people applied or were deemed automatically eligible for the Biden/Harris administration’s one-time student debt relief program, according to a press release this morning from the U.S. Department of Education. Of that amount, only 18,000 applications were fully approved and sent to loan...
NWS: ‘Impacts to travel for several days’ advised as approaching storm brings heavy snow, frigid temps
CASPER, Wyo. — Winter weather advisories are in effect for most of Wyoming as a prolonged snow event creeps into the state from the northwest, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Snowfall of 5–12 inches is possible Friday night through Sunday in the lower elevations east of...
