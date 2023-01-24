On Saturday, March 4, bowlers will lace up their shoes to support their fellow Wyomingites at the 25th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends fundraiser. Jason’s Friends Foundation is a nonprofit organization that steps in to offer a helping hand when a Wyoming child is diagnosed with cancer or a brain or spinal cord tumor. By providing financial assistance for things like travel expenses (fuel, lodging, airfare, meals) and everyday living expenses (house and rent payments, car payments, phone bills, utility bills, etc.), Jason’s Friends Foundation eases the financial burden on Wyoming families so that they can focus on what is most important — their children.

