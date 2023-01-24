ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

WATCH: Roadway Safety Task Forces in Wyoming

Injury Prevention Resources has created this video that discusses the DUI Task Forces in Wyoming and why they are important. Pete Abrams from the Highway Safety Office is featured as a guest speaker in this virtual traffic safety session. IPR is dedicated to its mission of “zero deaths and zero...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Blizzard conditions, multiple crashes close swaths of Wyoming interstates

CASPER, Wyo. — Hundreds of miles along all three interstates in Wyoming are closed Thursday night due to winter conditions and crashes, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closures come ahead of a forecast weekend-long snow event across the state. All major routes between Cheyenne and Rock...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Saying ‘yes’ to Medicaid expansion makes economic sense￼

When a state turns down federal dollars, it doesn’t mean the feds don’t spend them. It just means that money goes back to the federal government and may be spent in another state. That is one of the many reasons to expand Medicaid in Wyoming. Medicaid expansion would...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming joins 25-state lawsuit challenging Environmental Social Governance investments

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming has joined a 25-state coalition in a lawsuit over a Department of Labor rule which would affect the retirement accounts of millions of people. The rule would allow 401(k) managers to direct their clients’ money to ESG, or Environmental Social Governance, investments rather than fiduciary standards. This is contrary to the laws outlined in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, the Governor’s Office said in a press release.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

2023 State Spirit Competition in Casper postponed Friday ahead of winter storm

CASPER, Wyo. — The 2023 Wyoming High School Athletics Association State Spirit Competition has been postponed due to the weather. The WHSAA made the announcement Friday morning. “WHSAA State Spirit Tickets purchased will be honored for the rescheduled date,” the association said on its website, adding that ticket refunds...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Arctic blast may bring up to 2 feet of snow to Casper Mountain, but forecast uncertain

CASPER, Wyo. — This weekend’s winter storm has the potential to drop upwards of 2 feet of snow on Casper Mountain — well, maybe. Even with a blast of arctic air on the region’s doorstep, confidence in forecast models of snowfall totals is somewhat slim, meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Riverton said in the forecast discussion.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Lend a Hand and Bowl for Jason’s Friends

On Saturday, March 4, bowlers will lace up their shoes to support their fellow Wyomingites at the 25th Annual Bowl for Jason’s Friends fundraiser. Jason’s Friends Foundation is a nonprofit organization that steps in to offer a helping hand when a Wyoming child is diagnosed with cancer or a brain or spinal cord tumor. By providing financial assistance for things like travel expenses (fuel, lodging, airfare, meals) and everyday living expenses (house and rent payments, car payments, phone bills, utility bills, etc.), Jason’s Friends Foundation eases the financial burden on Wyoming families so that they can focus on what is most important — their children.
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Illinois man dies in crash with semi amid blowing snow on I-80

CASPER, Wyo. — An Illinois man died and two others were injured Tuesday when a pickup lost control and collided with a semi on Interstate 80 near Rock Springs, according to a preliminary Wyoming Highway Patrol report. Icy conditions and blowing snow were present on the roadway when the...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
oilcity.news

Understaffed, overworked wardens leery of predator night hunting

Bill OK’d in committee would bring Wyoming into alignment with neighboring states on the use of thermal and infrared technologies on public land. Still, questions about ethics, enforcement and accidents linger. Mike Koshmrl, WyoFile. CHEYENNE—An “unprecedented” shortage of Wyoming game wardens is adding to angst about a legislative proposal...
WYOMING STATE
oilcity.news

Wyoming chemical abortion ban passes on first reading despite mixed reactions

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Senators passed on first reading legislation that would ban chemical abortions in the state despite hearing mixed reactions from Wyoming residents and health professionals. During this morning’s Labor, Health and Social Services committee meeting, Sens. Eric Barlow, Anthony Bouchard, Dan Dockstader and Lynn Hutchings voted in...
Wyoming State

