Albany, NY

Albany Law prof. nominated for state ethics commission

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

NEW YORK ( NEWS10 ) — New York Attorney General Letitia James nominated Ava Ayers, an associate professor at Albany Law School and member of Albany’s police reform panel , to the New York Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government on Tuesday. Ayers has experience serving in the Office of the Attorney General as a clerk for Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who was a judge with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit and Judge Gerard Lynch of U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to the Attorney General’s office.

“A strong, independent body dedicated to ensuring ethical conduct in New York state government requires commissioners who uphold the ideals of public service,” said Attorney General James. “That is why I am proud to nominate Ava Ayers to the New York Commission on Ethics in Lobbying and Government. Ava has helped educate future leaders about government, law, and public policy, and has served the cause of justice on both the state and federal level. I am confident Ava will serve our state proudly in this new role, and be a leader in efforts to restore the public’s trust.”

According to the Attorney General’s Office, Ayers, who has been with Albany Law School since 2016, spent five years as the Director of the school’s Government Law Center. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Vassar College and then went on to Georgetown University Law Center for her Juris Doctor (J.D.).

