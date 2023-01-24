ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coral Springs, FL

“This is not a Broward County Issue, This is a National Issue”: Local Leaders Discuss 911 Call System Hub Solution

The city commissions of Coral Springs, Parkland, and Coconut Creek met with county and public safety representatives to discuss a possible hub system, which would make the 911 call system more efficient by streamlining information sharing and reducing response times. The multi-agency workshop on Wednesday featured a presentation from Emerging...
Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents

FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
15 Free Things to Do in Miramar, FL

Miramar is one of the Miami metropolitan area’s principal cities, located south of Broward County, Florida. The city is the third largest in Broward County in terms of geographical area and the fifth largest in population. Miramar is ideally located between the metro areas of Fort Lauderdale and Miami...
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme

Twenty-five people have been charged in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses at three now-closed schools, including the Palm Beach School of Nursing, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. Defendants sold fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based nursing...
LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE, CONSTRUCTION LIKELY TO CONTINUE INTO SUMMER

MORE THAN A YEAR OF DANGEROUS DRIVING AS DELRAY BEACH, BOCA RATON CONSTRUCTION PROJECT AGAIN STALLED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The construction project that has snarled traffic on Lyons Road between Clint Moore Road and Atlantic Avenue for nearly a year […]
Man onboard Jet Blue flight saves woman’s life

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a scare in the air after she suffered a health issue on her Jet Blue flight 571 from La Guardia to Fort Lauderdale. On Thursday morning, staff members had to help stabilize her after she...
Police investigating tri-plex fire in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home went up in flames on Wednesday. The blaze burned residents out of a tri-plex along Northeast Fifth Terrace near 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said the fire started outside the home before spreading to the roof. Firefighters said two people...
More than 1,200 residences and a 5,000-seat venue are planned for massive Boca Raton property

Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
BOCA RATON: COMPLETE GLADES ROAD CLOSURE STARTS TONIGHT

GLADES ROAD WILL BE CLOSED ALL WEEKEND. DIVERGING DIAMOND OPENS MONDAY. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road at I-95 will be closed all weekend long, starting around 11 p.m. Friday. To be clear, this isn’t just an overnight closure. All traffic […]
Rescue in the sky: Man helps woman on JetBlue flight headed to Florida

A passenger aboard a flight from New York City to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is being credited with saving a fellow passenger's life after she experienced a medical emergency. The routine JetBlue flight from LaGuardia Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport took a terrifying turn when a woman suddenly fainted in the aisle as the crew was handing out drinks.
25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme

Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
News Views and Reviews for Coral Springs Florida.

