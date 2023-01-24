Read full article on original website
A girl who lived through the Parkland shooting kills herself. The mother says she had PTSD and "survivor's guilt."San HeraldParkland, FL
Floridian wins $1M on lottery scratch-off game 500X the Cash because someone cut the line in front of him, he saysAmarie M.Delray Beach, FL
IT’SUGAR opens its highly anticipated Dania Pointe location in Dania Beach, FloridaJudith MastersDania Beach, FL
Flavor Pockets Perfected at Dumpling KingJ.M. LesinskiPembroke Pines, FL
Warm Places in Florida to Visit in FebruaryEast Coast TravelerFlorida State
“This is not a Broward County Issue, This is a National Issue”: Local Leaders Discuss 911 Call System Hub Solution
The city commissions of Coral Springs, Parkland, and Coconut Creek met with county and public safety representatives to discuss a possible hub system, which would make the 911 call system more efficient by streamlining information sharing and reducing response times. The multi-agency workshop on Wednesday featured a presentation from Emerging...
Miami New Times
Five Best Restaurants Five Minutes From the Boca Raton Brightline Station
When it comes to dining in South Florida, Miami's growing culinary scene is making it easier than ever to sample the area's expanding repertoire. Area gastronomes looking to tackle new food frontiers might want to venture north to discover what Palm Beach County has in store. If sitting in traffic...
Nursing School Scam Leads To Indictments For Palm Beach County Residents
FEDS: DEFENDANTS ALLEGEDLY SOLD FAKE NURSING CREDENTIALS… UNTRAINED NURSES WORKING WITH PATIENTS… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A scam involving residents from Palm Beach County, Broward County, New York, and New Jersey allegedly provided nursing diplomas to workers unqualified to work with patients. Multiple […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Miramar, FL
Miramar is one of the Miami metropolitan area’s principal cities, located south of Broward County, Florida. The city is the third largest in Broward County in terms of geographical area and the fifth largest in population. Miramar is ideally located between the metro areas of Fort Lauderdale and Miami...
WSVN-TV
Fort Lauderdale bakery ranked third best restaurant in U.S. by Yelp
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It’s no secret that South Florida is filled with diverse dining and tasty treats. A Fort Lauderdale bakery was recently named the third best restaurant in the U.S. by Yelp. Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list features this year’s most popular and highly rated restaurants, according to its users.
wflx.com
Closed Palm Beach School of Nursing linked to federal arrests in diploma scheme
Twenty-five people have been charged in a wire fraud scheme that created an illegal licensing and employment shortcut for aspiring nurses at three now-closed schools, including the Palm Beach School of Nursing, federal prosecutors said Wednesday afternoon. Defendants sold fraudulent nursing degree diplomas and transcripts obtained from accredited Florida-based nursing...
LYONS ROAD NIGHTMARE, CONSTRUCTION LIKELY TO CONTINUE INTO SUMMER
MORE THAN A YEAR OF DANGEROUS DRIVING AS DELRAY BEACH, BOCA RATON CONSTRUCTION PROJECT AGAIN STALLED. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The construction project that has snarled traffic on Lyons Road between Clint Moore Road and Atlantic Avenue for nearly a year […]
WSVN-TV
Miami Police Sergeant signs off on radio following forced retirement
MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami Police Sergeant went off on the radio after saying she was forced to retire. Madelin Garcia, a 30-year veteran on the force, signed off over the radio for all to hear her opinions on the Miami police force and the state of the department. “To...
Coral Springs Crime Update: Victim of Residential Burglary loses $29K
This is a summary of crimes occurring between January 18 – January 24, 2022, provided by the Coral Springs Police Department. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty, and the names of those who were not arrested have been redacted. CSPD redacts most addresses. Fraud – All Other.
Passenger's remark about having bomb in bag led to Palm Beach International Airport evacuation
Palm Beach International Airport evacuated a busy concourse for nearly three hours Tuesday night after passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight alleged a 66-year-old New Jersey man told them he had a bomb in his bag, according to an arrest report made public Wednesday. Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies took...
smithmountainlake.com
'Scared to leave my house': Florida woman describes antisemitic flyers in front of home
LAKE WORTH, Florida (WPBF) -- Tina Podhurst was shocked when she found antisemitic pamphlets on her driveway over the weekend. She has been living in the Lake Worth community for about 15 years and says something like this has never happened to her before. "This is so horrible that this...
WSVN-TV
Man onboard Jet Blue flight saves woman’s life
FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A woman is lucky to be alive after a scare in the air after she suffered a health issue on her Jet Blue flight 571 from La Guardia to Fort Lauderdale. On Thursday morning, staff members had to help stabilize her after she...
WSVN-TV
Police investigating tri-plex fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida home went up in flames on Wednesday. The blaze burned residents out of a tri-plex along Northeast Fifth Terrace near 13th Street in Fort Lauderdale. Officials said the fire started outside the home before spreading to the roof. Firefighters said two people...
More than 1,200 residences and a 5,000-seat venue are planned for massive Boca Raton property
Boca Raton’s sprawling 124-acre office campus by Yamato Road is about to receive a massive face-lift and the plans for the mini “village” are striking: more than 1,200 residences, a hotel and a 5,000-seat entertainment venue similar to “House of Blues or Hard Rock Live.” Developers from CP Group have provided new details to the Boca Raton City Council about the their planned renovation of the ...
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore girl lives in automotive as a result of she will’t afford to purchase, lease
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Both first-time home buyers and renters are hoping the housing market starts to cool down in 2023. “I feel like we’re being kicked under the rug,” Diane Thomas told WPTV. Thomas has been living in his car for six months. “This is...
Billionaire Stephen Ross says developers focused on West Palm Beach
The growth in West Palm Beach is likely to continue and accelerate, at least according to one South Florida billionaire.
BOCA RATON: COMPLETE GLADES ROAD CLOSURE STARTS TONIGHT
GLADES ROAD WILL BE CLOSED ALL WEEKEND. DIVERGING DIAMOND OPENS MONDAY. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Glades Road at I-95 will be closed all weekend long, starting around 11 p.m. Friday. To be clear, this isn’t just an overnight closure. All traffic […]
1 dead in Northlake Boulevard crash, Palm Beach Gardens police say
Palm Beach Gardens police confirmed Friday one person died in a crash the day before on Northlake Boulevard, which caused a mess for drivers during the morning commute.
fox35orlando.com
Rescue in the sky: Man helps woman on JetBlue flight headed to Florida
A passenger aboard a flight from New York City to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is being credited with saving a fellow passenger's life after she experienced a medical emergency. The routine JetBlue flight from LaGuardia Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport took a terrifying turn when a woman suddenly fainted in the aisle as the crew was handing out drinks.
Scrubs Magazine
25 Charged in Massive Nurse Diploma Fraud Scheme
Law enforcement officials in Miami, FL announced charges against 25 individuals today for their alleged participation in a wire fraud scheme that sent thousands of fraudulent nursing diplomas to aspiring providers all over the country. Prosecutors said the defendants sold fake nursing degrees and transcripts obtained from accredited nursing schools...
