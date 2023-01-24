ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Hartford, CT

Scaling back

By Joseph Villanova / Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
Journal Inquirer
 3 days ago
EAST HARTFORD — Developers of an “amenity-rich” apartment complex planned for the former Showcase Cinemas site plan to scale back the development, following changes in the real estate market.

WHAT: Jasko Development, who plans to build an apartment complex at the former Showcase Cinemas site, is looking to reduce its minimum number of required units.

HOW: The developer discussed a reduction to 303 units, as well as 390, from the 477 planned.

WHEN: The town expects Jasko to present an amendment to the project’s master plan in February.

A development agreement approved in February 2022 states Jasko Development’s intent for the property on Silver Lane was to build an apartment complex of at least 360 units, with amenities including a swimming pool, fitness center, and co-working space.

Journal Inquirer

Manchester, CT
Community Policy