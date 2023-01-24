ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emergency bridge closure in the Town of Aurora

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
The Town of Aurora Highway Department announced the East Fillmore Bridge is being closed over Tannery Brook. It is the stretch between Pine Street and Martin Drive.

The highway department said the closure is due to the support structure on the South East corner of the bridge beginning to give away. It is believed it was caused by flooding last week.

According to the highway department, the bridge was already scheduled for demolition and replacement beginning April 1 and it has already been awarded a $783,000 BridgeNY grant for replacement.

The bridge is expected to reopen around December 1, 2023.

