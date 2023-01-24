ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Sturgis Journal

Different Drum: Held together by Magic tape and cassette tapes

Sometimes, life is too busy to keep on top of everything you should. Scrap that thought and let’s get real: MOST of the time life is too busy to keep on top of everything you should.  I can unabashedly vouch for that. I don’t change my bedding as often as the manufacturer recommends; I sometimes run out of salt in my water softener before I get around to buying another several bags of it; and I have...

Comments / 0

Community Policy