The Steamship Authority (SSA) issued a travel advisory for passengers planning to ride the ferry on Thursday. “The National Weather Service is predicting high winds for Thursday, Jan. 26, that could cause cancellations at various points of the day on both the Vineyard and Nantucket routes. Please continue to check our website for updates if you are planning to travel with us. Change and cancellation fees for travel on Thursday are waived due to the forecast,” the advisory reads.

NANTUCKET, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO