ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Thrift Store Is Coming, Offering Cash On Spot & Helps Charities

If you are looking to sell some clothes or buy gently used clothes, there is a new store opening in Lubbock just for you. It is called Uptown Cheapskate and was first started back in 2009 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Today, Uptown Cheapskate has expanded to over 80 locations in 23 states. With its solid franchise concept and strong family roots, Uptown continues to grow, bringing great like-new fashions at cheapskate prices to people all over the country.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Don’t Miss Out On The 2023 West Texas Winter Classic

We are still in the middle of Winter and that can only mean one thing, the West Texas Winter Classic is back in town. Some of you, if not a lot of you, may not actually know what that is and even though it may sound like a cool car show or even like some kind of race it's actually for the birds.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

New Lubbock Coffee Shop Sets Grand Opening With Free Swag

Looks like another coffee place is coming to Lubbock and if you need lots of options, this is the place for you. I'm excited to announce a new place called 7 Brew Coffee is coming to Lubbock very soon. This is a chain drive-thru coffee shop and they've confirmed to us that they'll be opening a spot in the Hub City.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

I’m Ready To Road Trip To Try This New West Texas Restaurant

Whenever I drive through small towns I love trying their local food spots. Small towns sometimes have the best food and now there is another one on my list. Back in April 22nd, 2022, I wrote an article about all the small-town restaurants in West Texas that you need to try. It made me really excited to travel around and try new spots so when this new restaurant popped up on my radar I got excited.
DICKENS, TX
FMX 94.5

5 Easy Meal Ideas to Enjoy on a Snowy Lubbock Day

On a snowy day like today, all you want to do us snuggle up, stay warm, and enjoy some comforting food. So, here are 5 meal ideas that are perfect for a snowy day. You also likely already have the ingredients for one or more of these meals in your fridge and pantry.
LUBBOCK, TX
Texas Observer

Destiny Returns to Wolfforth

A version of this story ran in the January / February 2023 issue. Articles must link back to the original article and contain the following attribution at the top of the story:. This article was originally published by the Texas Observer, a nonprofit investigative news outlet. Sign up for their...
WOLFFORTH, TX
FMX 94.5

FMX 94.5

Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy