Superstar Quarterback Is On The Trading BlockOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
wearegreenbay.com
Circle K debuts two convenience stores in Green Bay area
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – One of the largest convenience store operators in the United States has debuted two locations in the Green Bay area. The global chain, Circle K, opened a 5,200-square-foot store on Mike McCarthy Way in Ashwaubenon and converted one of its sister brand stores in Ledgeview, located on Silverstone Trail.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay’s extended shipping season concludes
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The last ship of the shipping season from the Port of Green Bay set sail on Wednesday. Dean Haen, director for the Port of Green Bay, says warmer temperatures extended the season. “The ships have been able to freely travel in and out of...
wearegreenbay.com
Saturday snow south, then COLD for everyone
Plan on a cloudy start to the weekend with more snow likely to develop Saturday, especially the southern half of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL BE IN EFFECT FOR SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, GREEN LAKE AND MARQUETTE COUNTIES ON SATURDAY. The most snow by Madison and Milwaukee where...
wearegreenbay.com
After a two-year hiatus, the ‘All Canada Show’ is back in Brown County
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – The 40th annual ‘All Canada Show’ is underway after taking a two-year hiatus. Those involved with the show say it is the perfect way to learn about Canada’s wildlife. “This is actually my 20th year, I first joined the tour in 2003,”...
wearegreenbay.com
Creative sips and food at “The Wine Loft” inside Kaukauna’s “313 Dodge”
(WFRV) – Taste the World without leaving the Fox Cities. Kyle Megna visited Local 5 Live with a look at the new ‘Wine Loft’ inside 313 Dodge in Kaukauna. The Wine Loft is located at 313 Dodge Street in Kaukauna. See more online at 313dodge.com.
wearegreenbay.com
Restaurant Week Fox Cities: Fox River Brewing Company
(WFRV) – Local 5 Live continues our exploration of the tasty things you can try during Restaurant Week Fox Cities and that can include a sip of something. Jackie and Chef Kelly from Fox River Brewing Company in Appleton with what’s on tap. Details from restaurantweekfoxcities.com:. Kick off...
WBAY Green Bay
The history of WBAY
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The WBAY Building at 115 South Jefferson Street in downtown Green Bay. What is now known as the WBAY Building started in 1924 as a Knights of Columbus health center. From the bottom up, it featured an Olympic-size swimming pool, a restaurant, a gymnasium, and -- at the time -- the largest auditorium in the city. On the second floor you would find a billiard parlor and meeting rooms. The third floor featured a community kitchen, a lodge room that became a small gym, and four handball courts.
Hometown Hero: Ken Tate last surviving member of USS Rasher submarine from WWII
Manitowoc, Wis. (WFRV) – Ken Tate has lived in Manitowoc for most of his life. But he didn’t grow up there. “When the war started, I was a senior in high school (in Brooklyn, New York). I wanted to quit and my mother said, ‘No. If you graduate, I will then sign the paper to […]
wearegreenbay.com
Farmer Roundtable events happening in Oshkosh and Kaukauna
(WFRV) – Farmer Roundtable events are back in two local communities. The Fox-Wold Watershed Alliance, along with numerous partners, is hosting events in Oshkosh and Kaukauna. These annual events provide opportunities for farmers to learn from other farmers about what is working locally for soil health. For details on...
wearegreenbay.com
Snow showers Friday, more for some on Saturday
The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. A quick-hitting clipper heading our way Friday as snow showers will bring slippery conditions for morning drivers. Blowing snow is also expected as gusty winds around 30 or 35 miles per hour will accompany the falling flakes. Plan on shoveling between 0.5″ up to 2″ of accumulation. Chilly morning temps in the mid teens will be followed by an afternoon high of 32 degrees.
WBAY Green Bay
WBAY AT 70: Mary Smits and Don Carmichael
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - WBAY-TV went on the air on March 17, 1953. As we get ready to celebrate 70 years in broadcasting, WBAY is revisiting the people who made this station a legacy in Northeast Wisconsin. Each week, Action 2 News will bring you a conversation with someone...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay Correctional Institution: The future of the facility
Construction began on the facility in 1898. Neville Public Museum of Brown County photo. Continued from a previous story: Click here to read Part I. A 188-acre parcel of the Kellogg farm, purchased the summer of 1897 in the town of Allouez, signaled the start of the prison facility – a project that captured the attention of the entire state.
wearegreenbay.com
Candlelight Hike and Tropical Blast Fundraiser at Woodland Dunes
(WFRV) – Whether you hike in boots or snow shoes it’s a fun night on the trails. Local 5 Live visited Woodland Dunes with more on their upcoming Candlelight Night Hike, plus we get details on the Tropical Blast Fundraiser. Details from woodlanddunes.org:. Candlelight Hike. Saturday, Feb. 4,...
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
wearegreenbay.com
Passenger traffic up 14.2% at Austin Straubel International, officials thrilled with uptick
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to lessen, people are returning to traveling, which stands true at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport. According to officials at GRB, passenger traffic rose 14.2% in 2022, a statistic that Airport Director Marty Piette is happy with. “It’s good...
wearegreenbay.com
New Neenah High School starting to take shape, officials provide photo update
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Interior work is nearly completed in some of the academic areas for the new Neenah High School, and officials are providing photos for the public to check out. Officials say that work continues in the remaining parts of the school, with office areas, technical and...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County farmer represents Wisconsin at National Farm Bureau event
Rachel Harmann from Door County advanced to the Sweet 16 Round of American Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet. The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are judged on their ability to express their ideas and opinions and reach a solution on current issues affecting agriculture.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Rash of burglaries on city’s west side, neighborhoods advised to take precautions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened to multiple neighborhoods on Green Bay’s west side. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since December 2022 the department has opened six burglary cases. The cases are in the following areas:. 1100...
wearegreenbay.com
Foot Locker closing call center in Oshkosh, laying off nearly 100 employees
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Just months after announcing the planned closure of a distribution facility in Wausau, Foot Locker is reportedly closing its call center in Oshkosh. According to a letter sent by Foot Locker, Inc. to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, it will cease site operations at its Oshkosh call center. This will reportedly happen on April 28, 2023.
wearegreenbay.com
‘It’s icy countywide!!’: Crashes adding up on I-41, drivers across Wisconsin asked to slow down
(WFRV) – 911 dispatchers in the Communications Center in Winnebago County are telling people to slow down, as there are multiple crashes in the area. On the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Facebook page, there is a post trying to get drivers to slow down. The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office said there is a tow ban on Highways 41 and 411.
