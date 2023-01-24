BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Julep is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! She is a beautiful two year old tabby with a lot of personality. She may be a little shy at first, but once she warms up to you, her quirky personality will truly shine. Julep loves to “give hops” and rub on you to say hello. She would likely do best as the only kitty in the house.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO