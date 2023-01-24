Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of raping underage victim
LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip led to the arrest of Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, in October of 2022. Sura was wanted in connection with an alleged rape of someone under the age of 13. On Tuesday, January 24, a grand jury looked over evidence and decided to...
brproud.com
New Roads suspect who shot, killed 2 family members found guilty, DA says
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Pointe Coupee Parish man was found guilty by a jury after three days in trial. According to District Attorney Tony Clayton, Morris Hollins was arrested in 2021 for his connection in a shooting in New Roads. The victims were Hollins’ family members. Clayton says that Gerell Hollins was intoxicated and arguing with another family member when Morris pulled out a gun and shot him nine times.
brproud.com
Angola inmate allegedly involved in 2015 murder-for-hire plot dies in prison
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning. According to public safety officials, Tyler Ashpaugh, 28, was found in his cell around 6:40 a.m. as...
brproud.com
Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks case speak about allegations, media coverage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The attorneys representing three of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case held a press conference at noon Friday. Four suspects in the case were arrested Monday, Jan. 23. They were identified as Casen Carver, 18; Kaivon Washington, 18; Everett Lee, 27; and a 17-year-old unnamed minor. Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee were charged with principal to third-degree rape.
brproud.com
8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
brproud.com
Man arrested in second Denham Springs rape case
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Police arrested a man previously charged in a December rape and kidnapping case with new charges related to an October rape and home invasion. The Denham Springs Police Department said DNA was used to identify Devin Brazile, 31, as a suspect in both cases.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
brproud.com
Duo charged after seizure of copper piping, tools in Livingston Parish
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Vincent Seal, 51 and Marci Seal, 55, are accused of stealing “tens of thousands of dollars” worth of items, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The duo was taken into custody on Monday, Jan. 23, as part of an ongoing...
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
brproud.com
1 critically injured in North Baton Rouge shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has responded to a scene after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26. The sheriff’s office says the shooting involved a vehicle and happened around 5 p.m. near Marionette Drive and Corlett Drive.
brproud.com
Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
brproud.com
BRPD chief asks for prayers prior to release of Tyre Nichols video
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Video of the police stop involving 29-year-old Tyre Nichols will be released by the City of Memphis at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. Tyre Nichols’ family spoke to the media on Friday morning prior to the release of the video. Shelby County...
brproud.com
Livingston Parish councilman announces candidacy for state representative
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Livingston Parish councilman says he’s running for a seat in the Louisiana House of Representatives. Shane Mack, who has served eight years on the parish council, announced he will be running for state representative for District 95. “As a Livingston Parish Councilman...
brproud.com
Four taken to hospital after vehicle crash in Zachary
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – EMS confirms that four people were taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Friday morning. The accident took place around 8 a.m. in the 18000 block of Samuels Road. EMS says that four individuals are in serious but stable condition. One of...
brproud.com
Residents escape unharmed from early morning fire on Poydras Avenue
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The St. George Fire Department responded to a reported house fire a little before 4:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 27. The home was located in 13900 block of Poydras Avenue. Fire was seen flowing through the roof of the home and firefighters went to...
brproud.com
City leaders discuss placing lights on Burbank Drive
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The recent deaths of a 71-year-old woman and an LSU student on Burbank Drive has raised safety concerns for those who walk along the roadways at night. Two people were killed weeks apart, both on Burbank Drive. Ethel Wesley and Madison Brooks were killed...
brproud.com
Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank receiving over half-million dollar donation
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three parishes are going to be a beneficiary of a donation from Nutrien. The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank is receiving this donation from the fertilizer company. The donation is in the amount of $600,000 and it will go to help feed people in...
brproud.com
Salvation Army handing out food boxes on Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army is holding its monthly food drive. The food drive is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7361 Airline Highway. There will be 250 boxes available for anyone to come by and pick up until they are...
brproud.com
Gas station on Bluebonnet Boulevard sells winning lottery ticket worth $100K
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A winning Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000 was sold at a Baton Rouge Circle K. The ticket was sold at a gas station located at 5550 Bluebonnet Boulevard. The winning ticket was drawn on Wednesday, Jan. 25. Someone matched four of the...
brproud.com
Whisker Wednesday: Julep (January 25, 2023)
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Julep is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! She is a beautiful two year old tabby with a lot of personality. She may be a little shy at first, but once she warms up to you, her quirky personality will truly shine. Julep loves to “give hops” and rub on you to say hello. She would likely do best as the only kitty in the house.
Comments / 0