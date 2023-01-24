ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zachary, LA

Louisiana man accused of raping underage victim

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A tip led to the arrest of Welner Sura, 33, of Livingston, in October of 2022. Sura was wanted in connection with an alleged rape of someone under the age of 13. On Tuesday, January 24, a grand jury looked over evidence and decided to...
New Roads suspect who shot, killed 2 family members found guilty, DA says

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A Pointe Coupee Parish man was found guilty by a jury after three days in trial. According to District Attorney Tony Clayton, Morris Hollins was arrested in 2021 for his connection in a shooting in New Roads. The victims were Hollins’ family members. Clayton says that Gerell Hollins was intoxicated and arguing with another family member when Morris pulled out a gun and shot him nine times.
Angola inmate allegedly involved in 2015 murder-for-hire plot dies in prison

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections says a Louisiana State Penitentiary inmate is dead after he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday morning. According to public safety officials, Tyler Ashpaugh, 28, was found in his cell around 6:40 a.m. as...
Attorneys representing suspects in Madison Brooks case speak about allegations, media coverage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The attorneys representing three of the suspects in the Madison Brooks rape case held a press conference at noon Friday. Four suspects in the case were arrested Monday, Jan. 23. They were identified as Casen Carver, 18; Kaivon Washington, 18; Everett Lee, 27; and a 17-year-old unnamed minor. Washington and the 17-year-old were charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee were charged with principal to third-degree rape.
8 suspects wanted out of Mississippi, arrested in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Eight people accused of crimes out of Mississippi were arrested Thursday night in Gonzales, La. According to Gonzales police, Gulfport Mississippi Police Department contacted Gonzales police about an active manhunt regarding the individuals they recently detained. Two suspects have warrants issued by the Gulfport Police Department and a location for the suspects. Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies and Gonzales Police Department officers watched the location on Caroline Street. During the investigation, suspects were seen getting into described vehicles parked at the residence.
Man arrested in second Denham Springs rape case

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — Police arrested a man previously charged in a December rape and kidnapping case with new charges related to an October rape and home invasion. The Denham Springs Police Department said DNA was used to identify Devin Brazile, 31, as a suspect in both cases.
Baton Rouge police identify victim in deadly shooting on Mission Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say a 21-year-old was killed in a Thursday evening shooting in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge police identified the victim as Rajanee Williams, 21. An 18-year-old was also found behind a home in the 3300 block of Mission Drive, according to BRPD. Investigators said the shooting happened at 7 p.m. Williams died at the scene and the 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
1 critically injured in North Baton Rouge shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has responded to a scene after a reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, Jan. 26. The sheriff’s office says the shooting involved a vehicle and happened around 5 p.m. near Marionette Drive and Corlett Drive.
Off-duty deputy rescues car crash victim found drowning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Over the weekend, an off-duty deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office went above and beyond to rescue a man from a life-threatening situation. According to EBRSO’s Facebook page, it was the evening of Sunday, Jan. 22 when Detective William Bankston and...
Four taken to hospital after vehicle crash in Zachary

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – EMS confirms that four people were taken to a local hospital after a two-vehicle accident on Friday morning. The accident took place around 8 a.m. in the 18000 block of Samuels Road. EMS says that four individuals are in serious but stable condition. One of...
City leaders discuss placing lights on Burbank Drive

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The recent deaths of a 71-year-old woman and an LSU student on Burbank Drive has raised safety concerns for those who walk along the roadways at night. Two people were killed weeks apart, both on Burbank Drive. Ethel Wesley and Madison Brooks were killed...
Salvation Army handing out food boxes on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Salvation Army is holding its monthly food drive. The food drive is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 7361 Airline Highway. There will be 250 boxes available for anyone to come by and pick up until they are...
Whisker Wednesday: Julep (January 25, 2023)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Wednesday is Whisker Wednesday!. Julep is up for adoption at Cat Haven in Baton Rouge! She is a beautiful two year old tabby with a lot of personality. She may be a little shy at first, but once she warms up to you, her quirky personality will truly shine. Julep loves to “give hops” and rub on you to say hello. She would likely do best as the only kitty in the house.
