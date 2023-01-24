Read full article on original website
Related
abc27.com
Grant application opening for Pennsylvania recreation projects
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Thursday that grant applications for recreation and conservation projects in communities in Pennsylvania are now being accepted. The 2023 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant application round opened this week and will stay...
abc27.com
Rutter’s announces major expansion plans in Pennsylvania, eastern region
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, Rutter’s announced major expansion and renovation plans for the upcoming years. Rutter’s announced ‘aggressive’ expansion plans for the next five years which consists of expanding further into Pennsylvania – east near Philadelphia, west of Pittsburg, and north of Altoona.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission brings back ‘LIVE Pennsylvania Black Bear Cam’
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced the return of their LIVE Black Bear Den Cam. The LIVE Black Bear Den Cam allows viewers the rare opportunity to get a first person perspective of what goes in inside a black bear den. According to a Facebook...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Chester County man
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing. Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in...
abc27.com
New casino near Penn State has officially been approved
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) unanimously approved a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a new casino in College Township, Centre County. The process of receiving a license from the PGCB began back on Sep. 2,...
abc27.com
Road restrictions lifted in Central Pennsylvania
(WHTM) — Due to the snowy weather impacting the region, PennDOT placed multiple restrictions on major roads throughout Central Pennsylvania during the morning and early afternoon hours on Wednesday. Speeds were reduced to 45 miles per hour with commercial vehicles allowed in the right lane only on the following...
abc27.com
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
abc27.com
COVID in Pa. weekly update, Jan. 26: Cases down, lower community level
(WHTM) — According to Pennsylvania Department of Health data checked at 12:00 p.m. on Jan. 26, 2023, there were 10,651 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pennsylvania from Wednesday, Jan. 18, through Tuesday, Jan. 24. The daily case breakdown from the most recent seven days, according to DOH data,...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Insurance Department finds violations against Geisinger
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hospital that has multiple health centers across Pennsylvania was violating medical claims that were being processed, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) announced. In a news release issued Wednesday, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said that Geisinger’s violations were found during a “comprehensive Affordable Care Act...
abc27.com
Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico privatized its electricity production on Wednesday, selecting Genera PR to take over the operation and maintenance of state power generation units in the U.S. territory as part of an initial $22.5 million annual contract. The announcement comes as the island struggles...
abc27.com
York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner
WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue. The coroner has identified the three people as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub.
Comments / 0