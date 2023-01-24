ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Grant application opening for Pennsylvania recreation projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced on Thursday that grant applications for recreation and conservation projects in communities in Pennsylvania are now being accepted. The 2023 Community Conservation Partnerships Program grant application round opened this week and will stay...
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
Pennsylvania State Police looking for missing Chester County man

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police, Avondale Station, is looking for a missing Chester County man. Fifty-nine-year-old Thomas Caldwell of East Nottingham Township, Chester County has been reported missing. Caldwell was last seen on Jan. 22, 2023, in the 2600 block of Robert Fulton Highway in...
New casino near Penn State has officially been approved

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) unanimously approved a Category 4 slot machine license to SC Gaming OpCo, LLC to construct a new casino in College Township, Centre County. The process of receiving a license from the PGCB began back on Sep. 2,...
Road restrictions lifted in Central Pennsylvania

(WHTM) — Due to the snowy weather impacting the region, PennDOT placed multiple restrictions on major roads throughout Central Pennsylvania during the morning and early afternoon hours on Wednesday. Speeds were reduced to 45 miles per hour with commercial vehicles allowed in the right lane only on the following...
Changes proposed for Pennsylvania dog laws, license prices

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is asking fellow legislators to consider legislation to modernize Pennsylvania’s dog laws. In a memo released on Wednesday, Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-Luzerne) and State Senator Elder Vogel Jr. (R-Beaver/Butler/Lawrence) say they plan to introduce companion legislation that will revise annual and lifetime dog licenses and reasonably increase fees.
Pennsylvania Insurance Department finds violations against Geisinger

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– A hospital that has multiple health centers across Pennsylvania was violating medical claims that were being processed, the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) announced. In a news release issued Wednesday, Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said that Geisinger’s violations were found during a “comprehensive Affordable Care Act...
Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico privatized its electricity production on Wednesday, selecting Genera PR to take over the operation and maintenance of state power generation units in the U.S. territory as part of an initial $22.5 million annual contract. The announcement comes as the island struggles...
York County deaths a family murder-suicide pact: coroner

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Coroner says the deaths of three people found in West Manchester Township on Wednesday was a planned murder-suicide. According to York County Coroner Pamela Gay, the incident took place on the 2000 block of Loman Avenue. The coroner has identified the three people as 62-year-old James Daub, 59-year-old Deborah Daub, and 26-year-old Morgan Daub.
