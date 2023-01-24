Read full article on original website
USA interim Anthony Hudson committed to staying in charge for 'as long as I'm asked to'
Hudson took charge of his first game this week - a 2-1 friendly loss to Serbia - following the expiration of Gregg Berhalter's contract and the bombshell revelation about the former coach.
NBC New York
How to Watch USMNT Vs. Colombia in January International Friendly
How to watch USMNT vs. Colombia in January international friendly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s Colombia next for the Stars and Stripes. The first of the two January international friendlies for the United States men’s national team came packed with action, though the nation’s second-half efforts against Serbia fell short in the 2-1 loss.
