ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC New York

How to Watch USMNT Vs. Colombia in January International Friendly

How to watch USMNT vs. Colombia in January international friendly originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s Colombia next for the Stars and Stripes. The first of the two January international friendlies for the United States men’s national team came packed with action, though the nation’s second-half efforts against Serbia fell short in the 2-1 loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy