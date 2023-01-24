Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
Door County farmer represents Wisconsin at National Farm Bureau event
Rachel Harmann from Door County advanced to the Sweet 16 Round of American Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet. The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are judged on their ability to express their ideas and opinions and reach a solution on current issues affecting agriculture.
No foul play suspected for missing man seen walking into woods near U.P. border
Officials in Wisconsin are searching for a missing man near the Michigan border. According to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office, Theodore “Teddy” Egge was last seen walking southbound on Northway Drive from Benson Lake Road after asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road on Jan. 13.
