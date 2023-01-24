ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sister Bay, WI

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Door County farmer represents Wisconsin at National Farm Bureau event

Rachel Harmann from Door County advanced to the Sweet 16 Round of American Farm Bureau’s Young Farmers and Ranchers Discussion Meet. The Discussion Meet contest is a panel discussion in which Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18 and 35 are judged on their ability to express their ideas and opinions and reach a solution on current issues affecting agriculture.
DOOR COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy