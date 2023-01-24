Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Loyola-Duquesne Interrupted by Attempted On-Court Food Delivery
Watch: Food delivery interrupts Loyola-Duquesne game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s understandable that fans may not be thrilled about the cost of concession items at a sporting event, but this is taking it one step too far. A Wednesday night basketball game between Loyola-Chicago and Duquesne in...
NBC New York
‘The Voice' Teases Blake Shelton's Final Season With New Coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper
Blake Shelton’s farewell season of “The Voice” is quickly approaching. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, “The Voice” released its first official trailer for Season 23, which will be the country musician’s last season on the show. In a clip shared on Instagram, Shelton is shown...
Comments / 0