Read full article on original website
Related
Newsweek suggests Matt Gaetz had affair with male staffer solely based on tweets from Dem rival he defeated
Newsweek solely relied on tweets from the defeated rival of Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., for a report suggesting he had an affair with a top male staffer.
Days After Jim Jordan Announced Many FBI Whistleblowers Have Come Forward, Fmr. Top Trump Collusion Agent Arrested
54 Year old former NY Counterintelligence Agent for the FBI, Charles McGonigal was Arrested on Monday and charged with 4 felony counts of violating Russian Sanctions. Charles McGonigal is a former top FBI counterintelligence agent. He was also once the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York and was heavily involved in trying to uncover evidence against former President Donald Trump during the now-infamous Trump-Russia collusion investigation.
Top Biden Donor Offered President's Convict Niece Caroline $85K Job Which She Complained Was 'Below Minimum Wage'
One of Joe Biden’s top donors once offered the president’s troubled niece Caroline Biden a cozy $85,000 salary job at his medical-device company only for her to complain the job was “below minimum wage,” RadarOnline.com has learned.Caroline, the 35-year-old daughter of the president’s brother Jim Biden and Jim’s wife Sara, was reportedly offered a job at the Orange County-based medical device company Masimo in the summer of 2018.The offer came shortly after Caroline, who was 31 at the time, pleaded guilty to amassing more than $100,000 in charges on a stolen credit card.After being sentenced to two years of probation...
Fox News’ Jesse Watters, Greg Gutfeld Lose It Over Mike Pence Classified Docs: ‘Now We Have to Show Both Sides!’ (Video)
”Do you think he just wanted to be included?“ Gutfeld asked. Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld lost it Tuesday when they learned former Vice President Mike Pence was also joining the classified documents club after aides found a “small number of documents” in his Indiana home.
Donald Trump argues in wild court filing that New York can't sue the Trump Organization because it doesn't legally exist
'Trump Organization' is branding shorthand, so it can't be sued, the defendants said repeatedly in the lengthy court filing.
WRAL
How Wall Street reacts to the GDP data will be telling
CNN — Wall Street analysts are holding their breath and crossing their fingers this morning as they await gross domestic product numbers for the final quarter of 2022. Traders have recently been celebrating dismal economic news in the hopes that it will prompt the Federal Reserve to pivot away from rate hikes and maybe even provide some stimulus to boost corporate coffers. But that could all change if a recession looms into view and the US debt ceiling standoff drags on.
WRAL
BuzzFeed's CEO says AI could usher in a 'new model for digital media,' but warns against a 'dystopian' path
CNN — Over the holidays, while most media executives were perhaps looking to get a reprieve from work, Jonah Peretti was online, fully immersed in experimenting with artificial intelligence. The BuzzFeed co-founder and chief executive, who has always raced to test out the latest technologies, was familiar with AI...
Comments / 0