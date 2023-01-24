ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson Parish, LA

MyArkLaMiss

City of Monroe Announces Upcoming Road Project

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 1:30 PM Mayor Friday Ellis and the City of Monroe will announce the broken ground on the Lee Avenue Street Improvements Project. The location of this event is 300 Forrest Avenue, which is behind Fire Station No. 4.
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Bastrop residents complain of potholes, want roads fixed

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Some people in Bastrop say they’ve had enough of what they call a dangerous road. “When I drive down, you come across that track, and sometimes it just makes a ‘BOOM’, you know, it’ll jar you a little bit,” said the pastor of New Jerusalem Baptist Church 2, Ronnie Traylor.
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Shots fired near school in Winnfield, LA

Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director at Utah State and Troy.
WINNFIELD, LA
KNOE TV8

Officials in Bastrop call for peace after two shootings

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - Officials in Bastrop are calling for peace after two separate shootings on January 25. Morehouse Parish Sheriff Mike Tubbs says the violence is unacceptable, but not random. “It all relates to drugs and other illegal activity,” Tubbs told KNOE. The shootings left one victim dead...
BASTROP, LA
KNOE TV8

Monroe resident finishes 6th in Louisiana Marathon

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Alexandria Hall finished 6th overall and first for females in the 2023 Louisiana Marathon. There was a total of 763 participant’s in the marathon. Hall averaged a six minute and 27 second mile pace. She finished the marathon in less than three hours (2:48:58.38).
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

KNOE Friday Noon Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler

Roxanne Smith from OPAS joins us on Good Morning ArkLaMiss to talk about pet adoptions. ULM announces John Hartwell as new Director of Athletics. Hartwell previously served as Athletic Director
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Community reactions to downtown Monroe plans

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The City of Monroe hosted a community engagement meeting to get feedback on their strategic master plan for Downtown Monroe. They outlined a one-year, five-year, and ten-year plan for the city to help revitalize downtown. The one-year plan puts an emphasis on activating a river market...
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Tarbutton Road traffic flow being discussed in preparation for Buc-ee’s

All parties involved agree that traffic flow on Tarbutton Road will be one of the biggest challenges that will need to be addressed over the next two years in preparation for the construction and operation of Buc-ee’s. With Ruston Junior High School located directly across from the land where...
RUSTON, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home merges with Legacy Funeral Group

Mike Murphy will turn 70 in September and wants to spend more time with his family, and especially his grandkids. He made the decision to merge his family business, Blanchard St. Denis Funeral Home, with a friend’s company who has other funeral homes throughout Louisiana. Michael Soper has agreed to keep all employees in place and Murphy will stay involved as a consultant for the next two years. This will provide employees with increased benefits and resources.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Winnfield police confirm shots fired near Winnfield Primary

WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - The Winnfield Police Department has confirmed shots were fired near Winnfield Primary School on Wednesday, Jan. 25. WPD said the shooting took place on the 700 block of MLK Drive around 2:40 p.m. yesterday, causing the elementary school to go on lockdown due to the proximity of shots.
WINNFIELD, LA
KNOE TV8

A look at the incentives that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - We’re getting a look at the deal that brought Buc-ee’s to Ruston. The iconic gas station and convenience store announced they were coming to the city earlier this month. Buc-ee’s received incentives from the City of Ruston, Lincoln Parish Police Jury, School Board, and...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Union Parish woman wanted for Distribution of Narcotics

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s office is currently searching for Jennifer Michelle Wise. Wise is a 37-year-old white female, who stands at five feet and four inches and weighs 130 pounds. She is frequently seen around West Monroe. Wise is wanted by authorities for outstanding […]
UNION PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

Large fire razes home in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in Natchitoches was destroyed when it caught fire early Monday morning. Just after 12:04 a.m. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, EMS and units from the Natchitoches Parish Fire District #6 responded to a large house fire on the 2600 block of Johnson Chute Rd. Officials say when they arrived, the home was already fully engulfed in flames.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Louisiana wildlife rehabilitator to share rescue adventures in Homer

HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If a baby squirrel falls from a tree or a raccoon is making itself at home in your attic, you can call on the Louisiana wildlife rehabilitator speaking at the Claiborne Parish Library in Homer on Tuesday evening. “I hold a license for just about...
HOMER, LA

