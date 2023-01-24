Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Police foot pursuit of armed suspect leads to Wethersfield School lockdownSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PeoriaTed RiversPeoria, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
1470 WMBD
Civic Center officials speak on situation with Rivermen
PEORIA, Ill. – Officials with the Peoria Civic Center and Peoria Civic Center Authority are defending themselves amid growing calls to keep the Peoria Rivermen there when the current season ends. At issue for some is the system that makes the ice in Carver Arena being old and difficult...
1470 WMBD
No PPS educators at music education conference in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s being held right in the Peoria Public School District’s back yard; but, a big conference going on won’t have any District 150 representation. The Illinois Music Education Association Conference continues through the weekend at the Peoria Civic Center, and the Peoria Federation of Teachers and others have taken to social media to claim that district music educations can’t go, because the union claims, the district can’t get substitute teachers.
Central Illinois Proud
Dr. Derrick Booth leaving position with Peoria Public Schools
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After years of serving Peoria Public Schools’ families and being a voice for District 150 students, Dr. Derrick Booth is stepping away from his role with the district. Booth has been Peoria Public Schools’ Director of Social and Emotional Learning since 2016, but his...
Central Illinois Proud
Bloomington Normal NAACP responds to death of Tyre Nichols
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP is sharing its reaction to the death of Tyre Nichols. He died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on January 7. Attorney Ben Crump is representing Nichol’s family. Previously, Crump represented the family of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery,...
Central Illinois Proud
Open for Business: Morton baker expands Central Illinois reach
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) – With sweets, treats and a lot of sugar, we first introduced you to Rebekah Baer in the summer of 2021. She spent most of her days baking up a storm in her traveling food truck, as the owner of the Baking Baer. Flash forward to today, Baer is expanding her reach in Central Illinois.
1470 WMBD
Anti-violence TV town hall discusses problems and solutions
PEORIA, Ill. – A town hall-type discussion that aired Thursday night across Peoria television stations looked to find answers to the city’s ongoing violence problem, and talk about options for help. The broadcast was called “United for Peace: Searching for Solutions” and was aired on WEEK, WTVP, and...
tspr.org
Startup assistance launches new businesses in Galesburg
The city has been awarding grants of up to $10,000 to women, minority, and south-side entrepreneurs. New businesses owned by women and minorities are popping up around Galesburg – and so are businesses on the south side. Since late last year, the city has been awarding startup assistance grants...
Central Illinois Proud
The Spotted Cow in Peoria closing temporarily
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local restaurant and ice cream joint is closing temporarily, according to a Facebook post Wednesday afternoon. The Spotted Cow is a popular eatery at 718 W Glen Avenue. They wrote the following on Facebook:. “THANK YOU to everyone over the years of friendships and...
Central Illinois Proud
Programming change: Jeopardy, Wheel of Fortune to air overnight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Due to CBS Sports coverage of PGA Golf from Torrey Pines California, Friday’s episode of Jeopardy will air at 1:35 a.m. Friday night / Saturday morning. Friday’s episode of Wheel of Fortune will air at 2:05 a.m.
Central Illinois Proud
Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria is in need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Typically around this time of year, donations to non-profits start to dwindle after the holiday season and that’s no exception for Sophia’s Kitchen in Peoria. “We’ve had a very large increase in our need right now. So instead of feeding 50 people in...
nprillinois.org
Chillicothe man faces federal charge in connection with Jan. 15 Peoria Planned Parenthood arson
A Chillicothe man faces federal charges in connection with the Jan. 15 arson of the Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic. Tyler Wayne Massengill, 32, was charged Wednesday in federal court in Peoria for malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage a property used for interstate commerce. Court documents state...
Dunkin’ has its ‘sites’ on Galesburg. Doughnut/coffee chain submits plans to city
Dunkin’ is one step closer to serving coffee drinks and its wide assortment of donuts in Galesburg. A group which owns more than 100 Dunkin’ stores nationally has recently submitted site plans to build a Dunkin’ restaurant at 951 N. Henderson St. in Galesburg. According to plans WGIL obtained from the city of Galesburg, the business would include inside seating and a drive-thru window. Site plan drawings show signage that indicates Dunkin’ would share space with Baskin Robins ice cream.
1470 WMBD
Peoria business owner sentenced after accident conviction
PEKIN, Ill. – The owner of Martini’s on Water in Peoria is going to jail in Tazewell County after being convicted back in October of an accident that left a woman with serious injuries. Martin Walgenbach has been sentenced to 30 days in the Tazewell County Jail, along...
25newsnow.com
’Giving Fence’ makes sure East Bluff neighbors aren’t left out in the cold
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A neighborhood community center is making sure people stay comfortable with warm winter coats. The ‘Giving Fence’ outside the East Bluff Community Center (EBCC) is making sure no one is unprepared in the cold. “It’s sort of a give and take. If you’ve...
WQAD
Michigan girl, 14, stabbed by Monmouth, Illinois man she met over social media
MICHIGAN, USA — A 14-year-old southeastern Michigan girl has been stabbed after refusing to have sex with an 18-year-old western Illinois man she met over social media. Deputies were called to the girl's Springfield Township home around midnight Wednesday where she was bleeding from wounds to her back and midsection, the Oakland County sheriff's office said in a release.
25newsnow.com
Hope for Heaven: Peoria woman beats odds after devastating crash
PEORIA (25 News Now) - “A low chance of survival.” That’s what doctors said about a Peoria woman earlier this month after a crash that could have taken her life. Now, her family is coping with the aftermath, and what happens next. According to Illinois State Police,...
Central Illinois Proud
Galesburg pizza spot ranks in Yelp’s top 50 nationwide
(WMBD) — Yelp has released their annual list of their top 100 pizza restaurants across the United States and Canada, and a local name has infiltrated the ranks. baked in Galesburg came in at #40 on the list as the highest ranked Illinois restaurant on the list. Milly’s Pizza...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois woman indicted with 4 counts of burglary in 5 days at Bartonville KFC
BARTONVILLE, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria woman has been charged with burglary at the Bartonville KFC on four different occasions. According to a Grand Jury press release, 32-year-old Rachel Sansale was arrested for four burglary attempts between Oct. 10 and Oct. 14 at the KFC on Washington St, Bartonville. All...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home damaged by fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — The cause of a fire in Peoria overnight remains under investigation. The fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday at a home near the corner of W. Millman and S. Blaine Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the...
Central Illinois Proud
Snowy weather puts Peoria under a collision alert
UPDATE (2:51 p.m.)– The collision alert has been lifted. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The snowy weather has caused the Peoria Sheriff’s Office to issue a collision alert Wednesday. According to a press release, those involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured in Peoria should exchange...
Comments / 0