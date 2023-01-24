PEORIA, Ill. – It’s being held right in the Peoria Public School District’s back yard; but, a big conference going on won’t have any District 150 representation. The Illinois Music Education Association Conference continues through the weekend at the Peoria Civic Center, and the Peoria Federation of Teachers and others have taken to social media to claim that district music educations can’t go, because the union claims, the district can’t get substitute teachers.

PEORIA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO