Philadelphia, PA

Science and Service

On a Thursday morning leading into winter break, 10th-grade students from Paul Robeson High School huddle in a Penn Medicine classroom, teamed up in groups of three to five to answer the timed questions flashing on a screen. “Which of the following compounds is a solvent?” “Which of the following is a covalent bond?” Students whisper answers to each other—no sense helping the other teams —and discuss the questions with Penn undergraduate mentors, who give the Robeson students confidence and the occasional hint.
Edward J. Stemmler, Medicine

Edward Joseph Stemmler, the Robert G. Dunlop Professor of Medicine and the Perelman School of Medicine’s former executive vice president and dean, died on January 3, 2023. He was 93. Born in Philadelphia, Dr. Stemmler earned a BA from La Salle College in 1950, then served at the rank...
Adolf A. Paier, Jr., Penn Museum Board of Advisors

Adolf A. Paier, Jr., W’60, the former CEO of Safeguard Scientifics and Healthworks Alliance Inc., former president of Novus Corp., and a former member of the Penn Museum Board of Advisors, died on October 5, 2022, of heart failure. He was 83. Born in Branford, Connecticut, Mr. Paier earned...
2023 Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Commemoration and Community Service Awards

On January 19, 2023, the University of Pennsylvania Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Interfaith Commemoration was held in Bodek Lounge, Houston Hall. The event included student performances from Penn Masti, Shabbatones, and The Inspiration, as well as reflections from Penn student leaders and President Liz Magill. The keynote speaker was Nipun Mehta, founder of ServiceSpace.
Gary Williams: Chief of Penn Police

Gary Williams, a 21-year veteran of the University of Pennsylvania Police Department (UPPD), has been selected to serve as chief of Penn Police following an extensive search. The announcement was made on January 17, 2023, by Kathleen Shields Anderson, Vice President for Public Safety. Mr. Williams joined Penn in 2001...
