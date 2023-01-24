Read full article on original website
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during "The Star Spangled Banner" to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education.
NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news
While the Cincinnati Bengals might be enjoying the underdog role throughout their NFL playoff run this season, they won’t technically be the underdogs when they travel into Arrowhead Stadium to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game this weekend. And that’s some pretty historic news. While the Bengals did open the Read more... The post NFL world reacts to insane Chiefs, Mahomes news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Philadelphia police greasing light poles ahead of 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Game
If the Philadelphia police are greasing poles around the city, it can only mean one thing: A big game is on the horizon. That's the case this weekend as the Philadelphia Eagles get set to host the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game. With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, authorities are already preparing for a rowdy celebration if the Eagles emerge victorious.
Perfect Cowboys 2023 NFL Draft plan: Find a WR complement to CeeDee Lamb and upgrade talent on defense
The Dallas Cowboys' season ended in the NFC divisional round at the hand of the San Francisco 49ers. Dallas is accustomed to offseasons of soul-searching. Is Dak Prescott capable of leading the team successfully through the playoffs? Is head coach Mike McCarthy going to get another year? Will defensive coordinator Dan Quinn return to the sidelines or take a head coaching gig elsewhere? There are a lot of unanswered questions around this franchise.
