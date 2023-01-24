Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
A guide to planning a girls trip to NashvilleGenni FranklinNashville, TN
8 Must-See Waterfalls Near Nashville, TennesseeEast Coast TravelerNashville, TN
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Tennessee?Ted RiversTennessee State
Tennessee Pastors Call Out ReAwaken America Tour for Peddling "Unholy" TheologyAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Related
NHL Best Bets: Flames vs. Kraken Game Picks
Two teams looking to finish the month strong will face off tonight, with the Calgary Flames visiting the Seattle Kraken. Calgary Flames (-102) vs. Seattle Kraken (-118) Total: 6 (O -115, U -105) The Kraken have surprisingly outperformed the Flames, which is somewhat unexpected in just their second NHL season....
NHL Best Bets: Hurricanes vs. Stars Game Picks
Two top-five teams will face off tonight, with the Carolina Hurricanes paying a visit to the Dallas Stars. Carolina Hurricanes (-111) vs. Dallas Stars (-110) Total: 6 (O +100, U -122) The Hurricanes have continued to be a dominant regular season team and hope to get over the playoff hump...
NHL Best Bets: Blue Jackets vs. Oilers Game Picks
Two teams headed in opposite directions will collide when the Edmonton Oilers host the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus Blue Jackets (+300) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-385) Total: 6.5 (O -128, U +104) To say that things haven’t gone as the Blue Jackets planned would be an understatement. This team was expected...
NHL Best Bets: Golden Knights vs. Rangers Game Picks
Two teams with Stanley Cup aspirations will collide tonight, with the Vegas Golden Knights paying a visit to the New York Rangers. Vegas Golden Knights (+134) vs. New York Rangers (-162) Total: 6 (O -104, U -118) This will be the second regular-season meeting between the Golden Knights and Rangers,...
NFL Conference Championship Picks: 49ers-Eagles, Bengals-Chiefs ATS Predictions
The NFL final four is set, and it’s hard to debate we don’t have the best quartet battling for the conference crowns. Making picks for championship weekend, however, is easier said than done. As Action Network noted this week, this is the first time in 45 seasons the...
Aaron Rodgers To Jets? Reported Offensive Coordinator Hire Fuels Rumors
Get ready, because the theory is about to shift into overdrive. ESPN’s Adam Schefter, among others, reported Thursday the Jets are hiring Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator. This is notable because Hackett, who was fired last month just 15 games into his first season as Denver Broncos...
Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job
Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
NHL Best Bets: Senators vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks
Another chapter in the Battle of Ontario goes down tonight, with the Toronto Maple Leafs playing host to the Ottawa Senators. Ottawa Senators (+168) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-205) Total: 6.5 (O +104, U -128) This rivalry was expected to reignite this season, considering the Senators’ offseason additions, but they...
Avalanche Don't Expect Gabriel Landeskog Back Until March
Gabriel Landeskog is not expected back for the Colorado Avalanche before March, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Landeskog has yet to play this season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in October. The Avalanche have dealt with multiple injuries this season to players like Nathan MacKinnon, Valeri Nichushkin, and Cale Makar. When you consider these injuries, it’s understandable why they’ve struggled.
Avalanche D Cale Makar made his Return on Thursday
Cale Makar returned Thursday for the Colorado Avalanche, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Makar had missed four games for the Avalanche due to an upper-body injury. This has been a trying season for the defending Stanley Cup champions, as they seem to suffer one injury after another. Everyone on this team has been hurt, from Nathan MacKinnon to Valeri Nichushkin to Makar. This doesn’t even include Gabriel Landeskog, who has yet to play this season and isn’t expected to return to the team until March.
What Joe Mazzulla Told Jaylen Brown After Costly Missed Free Throws
Celtics star guard Jaylen Brown isn’t in an enviable position following Boston’s 120-117 overtime loss to the New York Knicks at TD Garden on Thursday night. Brown shrunk in the spotlight during the most critical juncture of the game, front-rimming not one, but two free throws with 7.6 seconds left that could have put the Celtics in front but ultimately delivered them a stinging defeat.
Shea Theodore could Return to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday
Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports Shea Theodore could return to the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday. Theodore has missed the last 20 games due to a leg injury but is expected to return against the New York Rangers. There is always a chance that, with the Golden Knights playing back-to-back games, the team decides to play it safe and hold him out until they play the New York Islanders. Still, if he makes it through the morning and pre-game skate, Theodore is expected to play versus the Rangers.
Val James, Jason Pominville inducted into Amerks Hall of Fame
James is the first American-born black player in Amerks and NHL history
Why Jim Montgomery Moved Taylor Hall To Bruins’ Top Line Vs. Lightning
Everything is going pretty much near perfect for the Boston Bruins recently that there’s not really much to change in terms of the team’s lines and defensive pairings. But first-year coach Jim Montgomery obviously thinks otherwise. Montgomery still wants to experiment with the lineup even as the Bruins...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Lightning Lines, Pairings
The Bruins look to make it seven straight wins when they play the Lightning on Thursday night. Boston is coming off a hard-fought win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday, while Tampa Bay has lost two of its last three games. The Bruins are 2-0-0 against Tampa Bay this season...
Panthers G Sergei Bobrovsky Questionable for Friday
Sergei Bobrovsky is questionable to play Friday for the Florida Panthers, Katie Engleson of Bally Sports Florida reports. Bobrovsky has missed the last three games for the Panthers due to an upper-body injury. He’s halfway through his seven-year $70 million contract, but his numbers are underwhelming this season. Bobrovsky has a 3.25 GAA and a .897 save percentage. Those are hardly backup numbers in the NHL, let alone those of a starting goaltender. The problem for the Panthers is that Spencer Knight hasn’t been the same since returning from injury. The Panthers are currently starting Alex Lyon between the pipes, but he has allowed 16 goals in his last three games.
Andrei Vasilevskiy Hits 250th Win Before Facing Bruins In Tampa
The Boston Bruins need to bring their offensive A game as they face the Tampa Bay Lightning with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy between the pipes on Thursday night. The Black and Gold travel to Florida following an exciting win in Montreal to face the Lightning at Amalie Arena. Vasilevskiy became the...
Kansas City Chiefs: Matchups, Keys, & Insights for AFC Championship Game
Appearing in a remarkable fifth straight AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs will look to avenge last season’s shocking upset in a rematch with the Cincinnati Bengals. Of course, the biggest story is the health of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He suffered a high-ankle sprain during the...
Bruins Czech Line Shines With David Krejci At Center Despite Loss
The Boston Bruins six-game win streak was snapped by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday night. The Black and Gold fought hard but ultimately fell 3-2 to the Tampa Bay Lightning, who tied a franchise-record 11 consecutive home wins. David Krejci was highlighted as a player to watch prior to...
VA Hero Of The Week: Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Breaks NHL Record
Linus Ullmark broke an NHL record in the Bruins’ 4-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Sunday at TD Garden. Boston’s goaltender became the fastest goalie in league history to reach 25 wins, doing so in only 28 starts. The previous record of 29 starts — set by former Bruin Tiny Thompson — stood for 93 years.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0