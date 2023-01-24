ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

1440 WROK

Clearing Your Sidewalk in Illinois: A Legal Guide

Are you legally required to shovel your sidewalk in Illinois? The short answer is yes, but with a few caveats. First of all, it's important to note that we've had more snow than usual this week, so it's important to stay on top of shoveling to ensure the safety of yourself and others.
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Did Illinois Woman Really Call Cops After Pizza Wasn’t Delivered?

This woman in Illinois must have been really hungry because she called the police after it didn't arrive at her house. Using Food Delivery Service Can Be Great Or Frustrating. Personally, I gave up on getting my meals delivered years ago. It would take a long time and usually arrived cold. Plus, things would be missing. Basically, a huge disappointment. For me, it's just faster, easier, and more reliable to go pick it up. I know the system has grown and improved drastically over the past couple of years with all these third-party delivery services available but there still can be mistakes with your order.
ILLINOIS STATE
schaumburgtownship.org

Link Card Phishing Scam 1.26.23

From Illinois Department of Human Services on January 26, 2023:. “Illinois Link card customers and non-customers are reporting that they have received phishing texts to their cell phones that state, “Your Link card is blocked” with a phone number to call. If you received this text, do not call the phone number and do not provide your Link card number and/or PIN to anyone. If you did provide your information, please change your PIN right away and request a new Link card by calling the Illinois Link Helpline at 1-800-678-LINK. If you need a replacement card right away, go to your local IDHS office.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
Q985

Some Illinois School Districts Pay Teachers Up To And Over 100K

Data compilation site Niche says that Illinois is one best states in the country for teacher salaries, with one Illinois school district being highlighted as the best place to teach, another Illinois school district grabbing the #2 spot, and yet a third district being named the 3rd best place to teach in America.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
wdbr.com

More voices against ban

A southern Illinois sheriff, who says it’s unconstitutional for him to enforce Illinois’ new assault weapons ban, says emohasis on mental health works. And if the question is whether public leaders will pony up the money needed for it, Crawford County’s William Rutan says – it’s already being done.
ILLINOIS STATE
tspr.org

Plans for a carbon dioxide pipeline in Illinois are on hold

Navigator Heartland Greenway LLC has voluntarily withdrawn its Application for a Certificate of Authority to construct the pipeline that would cross through 13 Illinois counties. Navigator said it plans to refile a new application with the Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) next month, including plans for an additional route. Environmental groups...
ILLINOIS STATE
1440 WROK

Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack

When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
CHATHAM, IL
