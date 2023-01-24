For 35 years the Scott County Transit System has offered public transportation to residents in Sikeston. While many think the SCTS is just for the elderly or the handicapped, it is actually for everyone in Scott County. Before COVID-19, executive director of SCTS Marilyn Schlosser said the SCTS would generate 1,900 to 2,000 trips per month. Since COVID-19, that number has dropped to about 1,300. The goal is to get younger people using the SCTS. The SCTS is also available to someone who is having car troubles. The SCTS pricing is $5 for in Sikeston, $6 to Miner, and $2 for children. The price is a dollar less for senior citizens and the disabled. The price is the same for round-trip or one-way. The SCTS travels up to 40 miles away with a maximum round-trip cost of $35. Schlosser recommends making reservations at least 24 hours in advance, especially if going out of town or going to a doctor’s appointment. Appointments can be scheduled a week in advance, and service animals and necessary medical equipment are permitted. Those needing trips in town can also call the same day and make arrangements. The SCTS has seven vehicles, five of which are wheelchair accessible and two of them are mini-vans. They are also looking at acquiring additional vehicles in the future to get two lines going down Main and Malone. The SCTS, which is located on the second floor of Sikeston City Hall, is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, although they stop taking trips out at 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 573-472-3030.

