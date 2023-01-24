Read full article on original website
kzimksim.com
Suspect arrested in Sikeston double homicide
During the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 30th, Sikeston DPS began their investigation into the double homicide of 33-year-old Kiara Haynes, and 27-year-old Breana Conner. The homicide occurred in the 800 block of Southwest in Sikeston, where officers found Haynes deceased at the scene and Conner later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital. Sikeston DPS’s Criminal Investigation Unit began actively investigating this homicide with the assistance of the Major Case Squad. As the investigation began and information was gathered, a suspect was identified and formal charges were sought through the New Madrid County Prosecutor’s Office. Through the course of the investigation, formal charges and an arrest has been made on 33-year-old Cornelius David, of Georgia. The arrest was made with the assistance of law enforcement officials in Atlanta, GA. David has been charged with two counts of 1st-degree Murder, 2 counts of Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm. He was issued a no bond warrant and the extradition limit is nationwide. This case still remains under investigation and if anyone has any information, call Sikeston Department of Public Safety.
KFVS12
Cows remain loose after semi fire near Sikeston
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Cows remain on the loose Thursday morning after a semi caught fire near Sikeston Wednesday night, January 26. According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, it happened just after 9 p.m. at the Interstate 57/55 interchange. DPS said the brakes of a semi, hauling 73...
WBBJ
Newbern police seek suspect in machete attack
NEWBERN, Tenn. — The Newbern Police Department is seeking a suspect after a machete attack on Thursday. Police say 29-year-old Luis Fernando Sanchez-Flores is wanted for especially aggravated burglary and attempted first degree murder. According to Newbern Police, around 7 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to a residence...
Kait 8
Police: Suspect racked up $16k in fraudulent charges
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Batesville man is being held without bond in the Greene County Detention Center after police said he stole tens of thousands of dollars from two victims. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Greene County District Court Judge Daniel Stidham found probable cause to charge 36-year-old Patrick Hebert...
kzimksim.com
Poplar Bluff man arrested for second-degree murder
A Poplar Bluff man has been arrested on a murder charge. Butler County Sheriff Mark Dobbs reports that his agency and the Missouri State Highway Patrol have arrested 43-year-old Willie Sipes and charges have been requested for 2nd degree murder and possession of a controlled substance. The charges are in connection to a deceased woman that was found at her home in Wayne County. Sheriff Dobbs says it is believed that she died as a result of injuries she sustained while at Sipes residence, located in Northern Butler County. After she received the injuries, another woman took the victim back to the victim’s residence in Wayne County where she was later discovered by a family member. Wayne County Sheriff Dean Finch says the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Leslie Cook, of Hiram. Finch added that Cook had been assaulted and an autopsy is scheduled for today. Sipes was lodged in the Butler County Justice Center. The investigation continues with Missouri State Highway, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
KFVS12
Stolen van found at salvage yard
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into a reported stolen vehicle led Caruthersville Police to Dyersburg, Tennessee. Caruthersville officers were called Monday, January 23 to the 500 block of Cotton Avenue to a report of a stolen white 2002 Ford van. Investigators learned the van was found at a salvage...
westkentuckystar.com
Several indicted in Carlisle County after drug investigations
Last week a Carlisle County Grand Jury returned multiple indictments from various drug investigations conducted by the Carlisle County Sheriff’s Office. All together seven people were indicted for various arrests that took place over the past month. Cody Mitchell – (On Probation) PCS Controlled Substance 1st Degree, 2nd or...
WBBJ
Man in Halls arrested following compliance check
HALLS, Tenn. — A man in Halls was arrested following a home compliance check. According to the Halls Police Department, several law enforcement agencies, including their department, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Dyersburg Police Department, and the TDOC Probation & Parole, conducted the check. Investigators found a small baggie...
kzimksim.com
kzimksim.com
Semi-truck hauling 73 head of cattle catches fire; six cows escaped
Some cows remained loose Thursday after the semi-truck trailer they were being hauled in caught fire late Wednesday in Scott County. Shortly after 7 p.m., Sikeston Department of Public Safety’s fire and public safety divisions responded to the report of a livestock trailer on fire at exit 1B at the Interstate 57 and 55 interchange in Sikeston. When crews arrived, the trailer was on fire in the front end. The rear brakes and tires on the other side started the fire, and it spread to the trailer, melting some of that trailer until it opened, which is how some of the cows got loose. Six cows of the total 73-head of cattle escaped from the trailer. One of those cows was severely burned and died. Three traveled south from the scene while two others went north from the scene. One of the southbound wandering cows later caused a traffic crash after being struck by a vehicle and killed on Interstate 55. As of early Thursday, the four missing cows had not been located. You can learn more in the Standard Democrat.
KFVS12
HVAC malfunction fills fast food restaurant with smoke in Fruitland
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews from four fire departments could be seen at the Dairy Queen in Fruitland Thursday night, January 27. They were not all of them were there to eat, but to battle a smoky problem. According to the Fruitland Area Fire Protection District, an HVAC...
KFVS12
Gun theft investigation, Jackson woman charged
KFVS12
Poplar Bluff man arrested in connection with woman found dead in Wayne County, Mo.
WAYNE COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The report of a woman found dead in a home in Wayne County, Missouri on Monday, January 23, led investigators to Butler County. Emergency crews were called around 6 p.m. to a house trailer on the 2500 block of Route C, near Lowndes, and found a woman dead.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Woman Injured by Accidental Gunshot
Union City police were called to assist a Union City woman, who was injured by an accidental gunshot. Police reports said officers were called to an apartment on Stone Street, where 20 year old Kinley Anne Speed had been shot in both legs. Reports said 20 year old Tristan Dakota...
Kait 8
Semi-truck rollover crash cleared
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An overturned semi-truck stalled traffic Thursday morning on one Northeast Arkansas highway. The Arkansas Department of Transportation reported the crash happened at 10 a.m. Jan. 26 on Highway 135 just north of the State Highway 90 intersection in Clay County. ArDOT reported at 11 a.m....
KFVS12
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
Kait 8
School bus crash in Greene County
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded to a crash Monday morning involving a school bus. A spokesperson for the Arkansas Department of Transportation told Region 8 News the crash was located on Highway 135 near Oak Grove Heights in Greene County. ArDOT reported the crash occurred...
darnews.com
PBPD responded to more than 20 slide offs and accidents overnight
Poplar Bluff snow plows and graders have been on the roads since about 8:30 p.m. last night, but caution is still urged as drivers begin their morning commutes. Police responded to seven accident reports and 14 slide offs/stranded vehicles after the snowfall started, said Deputy Chief Keith Hefner. No injuries were reported, but tow trucks were unable to remove some vehicles from areas where they had slid off.
wpsdlocal6.com
kzimksim.com
SCTC offers public transportation to all Sikeston residents
For 35 years the Scott County Transit System has offered public transportation to residents in Sikeston. While many think the SCTS is just for the elderly or the handicapped, it is actually for everyone in Scott County. Before COVID-19, executive director of SCTS Marilyn Schlosser said the SCTS would generate 1,900 to 2,000 trips per month. Since COVID-19, that number has dropped to about 1,300. The goal is to get younger people using the SCTS. The SCTS is also available to someone who is having car troubles. The SCTS pricing is $5 for in Sikeston, $6 to Miner, and $2 for children. The price is a dollar less for senior citizens and the disabled. The price is the same for round-trip or one-way. The SCTS travels up to 40 miles away with a maximum round-trip cost of $35. Schlosser recommends making reservations at least 24 hours in advance, especially if going out of town or going to a doctor’s appointment. Appointments can be scheduled a week in advance, and service animals and necessary medical equipment are permitted. Those needing trips in town can also call the same day and make arrangements. The SCTS has seven vehicles, five of which are wheelchair accessible and two of them are mini-vans. They are also looking at acquiring additional vehicles in the future to get two lines going down Main and Malone. The SCTS, which is located on the second floor of Sikeston City Hall, is available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, although they stop taking trips out at 4 p.m. To schedule a ride, call 573-472-3030.
