Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Florida Landmark Mentioned on List of 25 American Landmarks Everyone Should SeeL. CaneFlorida State
Key West Florida's | Mile Zero Fest 2023East Coast TravelerKey West, FL
Border Security Update: Rick Scott Visits Immigration Crisis Area in Marathon, FloridaMatt O'HernMarathon, FL
Sagemont Prep Basketball Coach Reaches 100 Career VictoriesKevin LawWeston, FL
The Heat’s on at El Molcajete Mexican RestaurantJ.M. LesinskiKey Colony Beach, FL
Related
cbs12.com
Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami
ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
Thousands bought fake diplomas from Florida nursing schools, feds say; 25 arrested
25 Floridians were charged in a wire fraud scheme that federal justice officials say sold thousands of fake nursing licenses across the U.S.
Nearly 150 pounds of packaged cocaine washed up on Big Pine Key
MIAMI - To whoever lost carefully wrapped bricks of cocaine off the lower Florida Keys, the county's sheriff's office would like to have a word with you. The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office said on Monday, nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found on Big Pine Key. Three bundles, each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine with a total weight of nearly 75 pounds, were found by a resident near the water on Long Beach Road. Another 25 bundles, with a total weight of approximately 70 pounds, were found just offshore of Big Pine Key. The drugs were handed over to US Border Patrol.
proclaimerscv.com
Ron DeSantis Blames Rising Home Costs in Florida on Individuals Emigrating from “Faucivilles”
In his response to Florida’s high home costs, Governor Ron DeSantis suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci is mainly to blame. The Florida Governor named-checked as such “Faucivilles” as a factor contributing to increasing rents throughout a news conference in Miami on Thursday. He also expressed confidence that new construction would help address current problems.
WESH
Florida man wins $1 million after being cut while waiting in Publix lottery line
One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
flkeysnews.com
Florida temperatures are about to drop. How cold will it get? What the forecast says
“It’s gonna be a cool night,” the old song says. After South Florida tops 80 degrees during a humid Thursday, Miami will drop to 63 at night, according to the National Weather Service. Homestead and Fort Lauderdale could dip to 62. West Palm Beach, cooler at 60. Temperatures...
Click10.com
New details released after body found inside vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater
SWEETWATER, Fla. – Miami-Dade police released new details Wednesday, a day after a body was discovered inside a vehicle behind Keiser University in Sweetwater. According to authorities, the body appeared to be that of an adult male. Foul play is not suspected, but the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office will...
When will South Florida's next cold front arrive, and how low will temps go?
The mercury in South Florida thermometers has been all over the place the past week, with temperatures ranging from near-record highs in the mid-80s back into the mid-60s after a weak cool front passed through Monday. The roller-coaster-like weather brought temperatures up again to 84 on Wednesday (a few degrees...
click orlando
Ask Trooper Steve: Why does Florida not have a front, rear license plate?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Central Florida residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked, “Why does Florida not have a front and rear license plate?”
Florida man wins $1M lottery prize after he says someone cut in front of him in line
When a man cut in front of him at the lottery machine, Espinoza decided to buy his ticket at the counter. It ended up paying off.
Florida Man Won The Lottery Because A Customer Cut Him In Line & What He'll Do With The Cash
A Florida man had quite a lucky day on January 25 just when he thought otherwise. Stephen Espinoza, 43, went to a Publix grocery store to purchase a scratch-off lottery ticket at the machine when someone cut right in front of him in line. That may have just been the...
‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
fox35orlando.com
12-foot, 1,200-pound great white shark pings off coast of Florida
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A massive great white shark pinged off the coast of Florida over the weekend – and he's not the only one. According to OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker, Ironbound pinged off the coast near Boca Raton on Sunday just after 9 a.m. The shark measures 12-feet, 4-inches long and weighs in around 1,189 pounds!
Florida man wins $1 million from Publix lottery ticket
A Florida man claimed a $1 million lottery prize from a scratch-off ticket Monday, according to the Florida Lottery.
Click10.com
American Lung Association releases annual tobacco report
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida lags behind the nation in policy efforts to prevent and reduce tobacco used, according to a report released this week by the American Lung Association. The annual State of Tobacco Control Report did find that the sunshine state has made some progress in reinstating...
Woman who just moved to Tallahassee wins top lottery prize
A Florida woman who recently moved to Tallahassee was greeted with a top lottery prize after playing the Mystery Multiplier scratch-off game.
islandernews.com
No more voting by mail in Florida
Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
Click10.com
Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website
If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
DeSantis thinks Americans misunderstand him. Critics think he is erasing minority voices
TALLAHASSEE, FL. - In recent months, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has become a controversial figure in the political landscape due to his attempts to reduce the rights of minorities in the state.
Comments / 0