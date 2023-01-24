ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Pine Key, FL

cbs12.com

Man found covered in blood after being robbed by 3 people on the way to Miami

ROCKLAND KEY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are accused of robbing a mentally disabled homeless man after he paid them to take him to Miami. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to U.S. 1 and Rockland Drive on Saturday, Ja. 21, at around 2:13 a.m. A motorist stopped to assist a 62-year-old man who was covered in blood, and trying to flag down anyone for help. The sheriff's office said the man was mentally disabled and homeless. He was taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center where he required stitches to his head.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Nearly 150 pounds of packaged cocaine washed up on Big Pine Key

MIAMI - To whoever lost carefully wrapped bricks of cocaine off the lower Florida Keys, the county's sheriff's office would like to have a word with you. The Monroe Co. Sheriff's Office said on Monday, nearly $2 million worth of packaged cocaine was found on Big Pine Key. Three bundles, each containing 10 separate packages of cocaine with a total weight of nearly 75 pounds, were found by a resident near the water on Long Beach Road. Another 25 bundles, with a total weight of approximately 70 pounds, were found just offshore of Big Pine Key. The drugs were handed over to US Border Patrol.  
BIG PINE KEY, FL
proclaimerscv.com

Ron DeSantis Blames Rising Home Costs in Florida on Individuals Emigrating from “Faucivilles”

In his response to Florida’s high home costs, Governor Ron DeSantis suggests that Dr. Anthony Fauci is mainly to blame. The Florida Governor named-checked as such “Faucivilles” as a factor contributing to increasing rents throughout a news conference in Miami on Thursday. He also expressed confidence that new construction would help address current problems.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Florida man wins $1 million after being cut while waiting in Publix lottery line

One lucky Florida man credited another person’s behavior for winning a $1 million prize playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off lottery game. “It was the end of a long day, and I was tired,” said 43-year-old Delray Beach resident, Stephen Munoz Espinoza. “I stopped at Publix and was about to buy a ticket at the machine when a man cut right in front of me.”
DELRAY BEACH, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Death with dignity’: Florida non-profit calls for medical aid in dying law

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Florida non-profit organization is pushing for a law to allow people with terminal illnesses to die on their own terms. The effort comes after police say 76-year-old Ellen Gilland shot and killed her husband inside a Daytona Beach hospital as part of a planned mercy killing. Investigators say the woman made a pact with her husband to kill him if his condition worsened.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

12-foot, 1,200-pound great white shark pings off coast of Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A massive great white shark pinged off the coast of Florida over the weekend – and he's not the only one. According to OCEARCH's Global Shark Tracker, Ironbound pinged off the coast near Boca Raton on Sunday just after 9 a.m. The shark measures 12-feet, 4-inches long and weighs in around 1,189 pounds!
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

American Lung Association releases annual tobacco report

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida lags behind the nation in policy efforts to prevent and reduce tobacco used, according to a report released this week by the American Lung Association. The annual State of Tobacco Control Report did find that the sunshine state has made some progress in reinstating...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

No more voting by mail in Florida

Due to recent changes in Florida law, all requests for vote-by-mail ballots expired at the end of 2022. That means as of January 1, those voters who were registered to vote by mail and were accustomed to receiving their ballots automatically will not get them and cannot vote by mail in Florida – unless they re-enroll with their respective Department of Election.
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Roaches invade South Florida diner, leading to temporary closure

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Below is a list of places that were ordered shut last week by inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. According to state records, no establishments were ordered shut in Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys last week. All the places mentioned were...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

Florida's Coolest City, According to a Travel Website

If tourism is any indication, plenty of people believe that Florida has several "cool" cities that are worth visiting. Orlando, Tampa, St. Augustine, St. Petersburg, Naples, Panama City Beach, and Sarasota are all examples of Florida cities with high levels of tourism.
FLORIDA STATE

