City of West Monroe searching for artists to create 2D visual artwork for wall space at City Hall

WEST MONROE, La . (KTVE/KARD) — The City of West Monroe is looking for artwork to be displayed at City Hall as part of the year-long celebration. All artwork should be submitted by February 28, 2023.

Entries are being accepted for various works of art that reflect the city’s history and celebrations. The theme is Happy 140th Birthday City of West Monroe.

For more information, contact the Mayor’s Office at (318) 396-2600 or mayorsoffice@westmonroe.la.gov.